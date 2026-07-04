What To Expect From Raiders CB Hezekiah Masses

The Las Vegas Raiders have lots of uncertainty in their cornerback room entering the 2026 season.

Outside of Eric Stokes, who earned a big payday this offseason, the team doesn't have many guaranteed contributors in Klint Kubiak's first season. The coaching staff will have to figure out who will earn the most snaps.

Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris

That's why General Manager John Spytek and the Raiders' front office added four new defensive backs through the 2026 NFL Draft, including Treydan Stukes in the second round and Jermod McCoy, the steal of the draft, in the fourth.

But the Raiders also landed a fifth-round corner who may have a chance to turn heads early on and earn a starting role. Former California star Hezekiah Masses is off to a good start early on in his rookie campaign.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Ryan McFadden of ESPN, Masses worked with the first team during minicamp. Even though the Raiders drafted a cornerback early last season, Masses' play has shown he deserves a shot.

What is there to like about what Masses may bring to the Silver and Black? Let's break down how he fits in this CB room.

Hezekiah Masses and the Raiders

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Masses was an impressive player during his lone season with the Golden Bears, and he also spent time at Florida International. He totaled 152 tackles, five and a half for loss, a forced fumble, 25 passes defended, and seven interceptions.

His ball-hawking skills were among the most impressive elements of Masses' game, as he is almost always in the right place when the ball is in the air.

Where He Fits

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have struggled to take the football away in recent years, so having a presence like Masses should help turn that around. If he and Stukes share the field, Las Vegas will have ball-hawks all over the secondary (not to mention slot cornerback Taron Johnson).

Masses has the size to be an outside corner at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, giving him the length and size the Raiders want in the secondary. He is a smart player who can shut down the nuances of receivers' routes, even if he doesn't have the necessary athleticism.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While minicamp reps aren't always indicative of what a team will look like in the regular season, and the Raiders may have wanted to see what they have in Masses early on, it's encouraging that he's already earning important reps.

We may see Masses play early on this season, but even if we don't, we should see him down the line, because he has the profile of a player who can make a difference for this team.