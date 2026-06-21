Jermod McCoy's Case for a Raiders Starting Job

The Las Vegas Raiders made the most valuable pick of the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy in the fourth round.

Based on talent alone, McCoy was a top-10 player in the class. However, talent alone wasn't the only thing that factored into his fall in the draft.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

McCoy tore his ACL in January, and while he is fully recovered from that injury, he is dealing with a foot problem that concerned several teams. He would have gone much higher if teams didn’t believe the foot injury was a potential career-ender.

The Raiders took the chance on McCoy’s medicals , and it sounds like head coach Klint Kubiak expects him to be ready. Kubiak expects him not only to practice but to get several competitive reps.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

If McCoy is healthy, there is no reason for him not to at least compete for a starting job.

Why Jermod McCoy Should Be a Starter

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have Eric Stokes back on a multi-year contract and Taron Johnson in the slot, but other than that, competition should be aplenty at cornerback during training camp. Second-year man Darien Porter figures to compete for one of those spots alongside McCoy.

With no guarantee at one of those outside cornerback spots, McCoy should be able to take a starting job. He has the tools to be one of the best young corners in the league almost immediately.

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On tape, McCoy is incredibly smooth when he drops back in coverage. He mirrors receivers with impeccable footwork and high football IQ.

McCoy's Star Upside

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders haven’t had a star in the secondary like McCoy has the potential to be in many years, and as long as his foot injury doesn’t cause any concerns, he should be a lock for a starting job.

Even if it takes him some time to get acclimated to the NFL, he will eventually become the best cornerback on the Raiders. The team was fine in the secondary at times last season, but after winning only three games, nobody’s starting job should be safe.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) points down the field during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas drafted multiple cornerbacks, but none have the coverage skills and run defense that McCoy showed at Tennessee and even at Oregon State. The team needs players who can eliminate one side of the ball, and that’s what he can provide.

The Raiders are in need of another game-changing defensive player. If McCoy gets on the field, there’s a chance he can lift the team’s defensive ranking by himself.