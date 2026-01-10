Why the Raiders Decision at First Overall Is Clear

There couldn't be more pressure on the Las Vegas Raiders front office this offseason. After a disastrous season where they had the worst record in the NFL, the Raiders need to show signs of improvement in 2026.

Pete Carroll has been fired, which means there's pressure to find the right head coach to lead this team. Their 3 - 14 record earned them the first overall pick, but even that selection becomes complicated. The Raiders are in dire need of a new signal caller, and there are two brilliant prospects at their disposal. Which quarterback prospect should they select first overall?

On the Clock

Fernando Mendoza is the Heisman trophy winner and is leading the Indiana Hoosiers to one of the most successful seasons in their school's history. He's the prototypical first pick quarterback, with all of the arm talent and intangibles one could ask for.

On the other hand, Dante Moore is a playmaker through and through. He may not be as polished as Mendoza, but he can make mind-boggling throws look simple. He gives them a higher offensive ceiling, but a lower floor than Mendoza.

Indiana and Oregon face off in the Peach Bowl, and that will give the Raiders a chance to see two of their prospective franchise quarterbacks go head-to-head. Their decision isn't an easy one, but the results of the game made it an easier one.

The reality is that Mendoza outplayed Moore. He showed more poise and accuracy in the face of pressure. Moore, admittedly against an elite defense, struggled and caused turnovers for his team. He held on to the ball for too long, and it led to multiple back-breaking sacks.

FERNANDO MENDOZA WITH AN ABSOLUTE DART FOR THE TD 🎯

When Mendoza is making plays like these, it's easy for the Raiders to become enamored with him as a prospect. He led his team to a dominant victory over the Oregon Ducks, where, for the second game in a row, he had more passing touchdowns than incompletions.

Indiana won 56 - 22, and there's no contest on who the first overall pick should be. Mendoza had a stat line of 177 passing yards with an absurd five passing touchdowns. In comparison, Moore had one interception to two passing touchdowns.

Mendoza will now have a chance to cap off a historic season with a national championship as well. If the Raiders weren't sold on him already, that would win them over and ensure he'd be their franchise quarterback of the future.

