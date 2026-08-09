Raiders CB Darien Porter Has Entered Next Phase of Development

Even with numerous general managers and head coaches, the Las Vegas Raiders have spent much of the past five seasons trying to find a group of cornerbacks they can build their defensive backfield around. That search has largely gone unsuccessful, forcing Las Vegas back to the drawing board.

The Raiders have added at least one defensive back in nearly every draft since 2020.

Under Raiders general manager John Spytek, that search has continued as Las Vegas faces some of the best quarterbacks in the league during divisional play. In his first two offseasons at the helm, Spytek has added four cornerbacks, each of whom is expected to be a significant contributor.

One of Spytek's first draft picks after arriving in Las Vegas was cornerback Darien Porter, who appeared in all 17 games his rookie season while starting 10 of those games. During training camp, Porter has lined up all over the field and in different packages for the Raiders.

Porter Making Progress

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is entering his second season in the league, as the Raiders install a new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson will lead Las Vegas' cornerbacks, but Porter's development is critical to their chances at success.

During his rookie season, Porter demonstrated the speed and mental capacity to play the position at a high level, while also showing a need for improvement. Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods believes he has seen improvement from Porter early in training camp.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's getting better. Again, I think the thing with Darien [Porter] that maybe people forget is that he really didn't play that much DB in college. You have guys that play DB from when they're playing little league to high school to college, and he was a receiver,” Woods said following training camp.

“So, a lot of the nuances of the game for him was something that he was learning last year. So, now he's a lot more comfortable. There's still things he's working on, but I feel like he's really improved."

How Porter Has Improved

Moving forward, Las Vegas is depending on Porter to continue developing throughout training camp and the regular season. It remains to be seen what that will look like in 2026, but Porter will be critical. Woods elaborated, explaining exactly how Porter has improved from his rookie season to now.

"It's just the understanding of the game. Like we talk a lot about the pre-snap process, just in terms of information that the offense provides you, down and distance situations, when to be more aggressive, when you have to back off. I feel like all those things he's more comfortable with and he understands a little bit better right now," Woods said.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is looking to turn things around under Klint Kubiak and his new coaching staff. Finding a way to maximize the talent on defense will help make that happen sooner rather than later. Still, the Raiders' most significant weakness entering the season is their cornerback group.

Porter is expected to be a vital part of Las Vegas' plans moving forward, as they look to play much better defensively. Porter is far from the most vocal player, but his ability or inability to rise to the occasion will impact the Raiders one way or another.

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) prepares for a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders need their cornerbacks to play better this season than they did last season. The group is undoubtedly young. However, that also makes them moldable as the Raiders' new coaching staff continues to build out the group.

Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks will make or break the season for the Raiders' defense. For all the changes the Raiders made this offseason, if the defensive backs struggle, many of those changes will be negated. Woods explained the mindset he hopes the position group will take on this season.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think first and foremost, with anything you do, any walk of life, it's your mindset. And I think for us, it's confidence. We have to have the mindset when we go out there that we can cover anybody," Woods said.

"We're going to be covering the best athletes on the opponent's team, so we've got to have that confidence that we can get the job done."