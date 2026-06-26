Why Raiders' Bowers Has Opportunity for Special 2026 Season

When a team like the Las Vegas Raiders is in a rebuild, having your established cornerstones in place to build around is incredibly important, especially if they are young and nowhere near their peak.

It is why the team continues to build around edge rusher Maxx Crosby and offensive tackle Kolton Miller, two trench players who are excellent at their respective positions and are players to build the franchise around from the inside out. Another player the Raiders are building around is third-year tight end Brock Bowers, one of the best players at the position so early into his career.

Bowers’ Abilities Make Him Most Important Player Under Klint Kubiak

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Bowers is the engine of the Raiders' offense under head coach Klint Kubiak , who has experience coaching talented tight ends such as San Francisco's George Kittle. In many ways, they're both similar talents with excellent athleticism, versatility, blocking ability, and playmaking skills that make them the great players they are. Bowers is a phenomenal receiver and is used in a variety of ways that make it difficult for defenses to defend.

Under Kubiak and his experience with Kittle, Bowers has a chance for a special season, should he remain healthy. He had over 1,100 yards as a rookie in 2023 and was incredibly productive in the eight games he started last fall despite being injured for a chunk of the season. This year, he is once again the Raiders' best pass-catcher and will become a reliable target for both Kirk Cousins and first overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cousins has experience playing with some talented tight ends throughout his career, whether it was with Jordan Reed for the Washington Commanders a decade ago, TJ Hockenson with the Minnesota Vikings, or Kyle Pitts last year with the Atlanta Falcons. Bowers can be Cousins' and Mendoza's security blanket, especially for the rookie quarterback.

Mendoza will have his struggles when he does make his debut, and that's why having a guy like Bowers will help him significantly when targeting the middle of the field. I think back to a young Patrick Mahomes with Travis Kelce or a young Cam Newton with Greg Olsen; these duos became dominant almost immediately, and I'm not saying the same holds for Mendoza and Bowers, but it is a dynamic that could be exceptional if the rookie is the real deal.

Why 2026 Could Be Special for Bowers

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

With Kubiak, you'll see Bowers used in motion, on jet sweeps, in the backfield, or as a primary perimeter weapon. This is the same type of usage that Bowers had under former Georgia offensive coordinator and current Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken. Great minds think alike, and this is the direction Kubiak could go to give Bowers another monster season in just his third year.

Bowers has the ceiling to be the best tight end in football by the end of the year as the old guard opens the door for the new. The third-year player is ready for the opportunity as arguably the most important piece to the Raiders roster puzzle outside of Crosby and Mendoza.