Eric Allen Breaks Down New-Look Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have a new look on the defensive side with a familiar face taking over. The Raiders are giving the defense over to Rob Leonard. Leonard has been with the team for the last few seasons, which led to his well-earned promotion to defensive coordinator. It is going to play a huge role that the Silver and Black were able to keep someone who knows some of these players on the defensive side and make him the coordinator.

With Leonard taking over, it also comes with changes to the defensive scheme and how he wants to run the defense. Leonard is going to go with a 3-4 base, but that does not mean the defense will stay in that all the time. You are going to see this defense do different things as they believe they have the personnel to switch things up, whatever they can or have to. It is important to have that because you will have to make those adjustments in games.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Hall of Famer Speaks on Raiders New Defense

Leonard is going to bring out the best in the players in this roster, and there is a lot of excitement for this side of the ball because of all the changes they made and the players that they brought in this offseason, both in the draft and free agency.

One Raiders Hall of Famer who has been around the team for some time has been Eric Allen. Allen has seen how this defense has struggled over the years. He recently discussed the Raiders' defense and Rob Leonard going into the new season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leonard Sees the Versatility

"This is a time when you build the foundation. When the season starts, the players will be able to go back to this time and kind of think about what the coaches are trying to implement," said Allen on the Raiders Podcast Network.

"Right off the bat at practices, you see press coverage on the outside. That tends to tell me that they are getting ready for some one-on-one stuff, which in this league you've got to play ... That puts a lot of pressure on those middle defenders to also play man-to-man."

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If the Raiders could play one-on-one well, it would make this defense better. That is why they went out and got the players that they did. Those players are going to fit the Leonard defense. Now, the Raiders will have to go out there and prove it.