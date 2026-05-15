What To Like About Raiders' Week 1 Matchup vs. Dolphins
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The NFL schedule is officially out, and we know all of the Las Vegas Raiders' opponents.
It's a strong slate that includes, of course, two matchups with the teams in the AFC West, one of the toughest divisions in football. The Raiders also play the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks this season, the two Super Bowl representatives from a season ago.
The Raiders have a late bye this season, coming on Dec. 6 in Week 13. It will be a chance for the team to regroup and recover after the bulk of the season.
None of those things can happen, however, before Las Vegas takes on the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the season. It's the first time the AFC foes have met up since the 2024 season.
Let's break down what that game means for the Raiders and how they can come away with another Week 1 victory.
Breaking Down the Dolphins
The Dolphins, like the Raiders, are hitting the reset button and rebuilding after a few years of trying to contend but failing to find much playoff success.
They cut ties with several contributors from those years, including firing head coach Mike McDaniel, releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and trading wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is now a division rival for the Raiders.
Jeff Hafley takes over as the head coach after an impressive stint as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator, and the team signed quarterback Malik Willis after a solid stint as the backup there. They put together a solid draft haul, including OT Kadyn Proctor and CB Chris Johnson.
With so many young players and unproven talent on the roster for a first-year head coach, not many are expecting the Dolphins to be much of a factor in the playoff race. This could be the perfect opportunity for the Raiders to snatch a season-opening win.
How To Beat the Dolphins
Miami does not have much of a passing game after cutting Hill and trading Waddle, so the Raiders should try to stop the run and force Willis to be a pocket passer. They should be able to do that with Maxx Crosby and rookie Keyron Crawford as a designated pass-rusher.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins do not have much pass-rush or help in the secondary, so they may struggle on that end if Hafley cannot work magic and make that unit better than the talent on paper.
The Raiders should attack Miami outside the numbers because of their lack of secondary talent, and to avoid linebacker Jordyn Brooks over the middle of the field. Kirk Cousins can afford to sit back in the pocket and launch it, because he probably won't see much pressure.
The Verdict
This game features a matchup between two AFC teams that likely won't be playing postseason football, but there is enough talent and good coaching for it to be an exciting one.
It's a perfect chance for the Raiders to start the Klint Kubiak era off on the right note, while the Dolphins can begin their quest for a top 2027 NFL Draft pick.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3