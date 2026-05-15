What To Like About Raiders' Week 1 Matchup vs. Dolphins

The NFL schedule is officially out, and we know all of the Las Vegas Raiders' opponents.

It's a strong slate that includes, of course, two matchups with the teams in the AFC West, one of the toughest divisions in football. The Raiders also play the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks this season, the two Super Bowl representatives from a season ago.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a late bye this season, coming on Dec. 6 in Week 13. It will be a chance for the team to regroup and recover after the bulk of the season.

None of those things can happen, however, before Las Vegas takes on the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the season. It's the first time the AFC foes have met up since the 2024 season.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) gains a few yards as Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) closes in for the tackle in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Let's break down what that game means for the Raiders and how they can come away with another Week 1 victory.

Breaking Down the Dolphins

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins, like the Raiders, are hitting the reset button and rebuilding after a few years of trying to contend but failing to find much playoff success.

They cut ties with several contributors from those years, including firing head coach Mike McDaniel, releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and trading wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is now a division rival for the Raiders.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jeff Hafley takes over as the head coach after an impressive stint as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator, and the team signed quarterback Malik Willis after a solid stint as the backup there. They put together a solid draft haul, including OT Kadyn Proctor and CB Chris Johnson .

With so many young players and unproven talent on the roster for a first-year head coach, not many are expecting the Dolphins to be much of a factor in the playoff race. This could be the perfect opportunity for the Raiders to snatch a season-opening win.

How To Beat the Dolphins

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is greeted by quarterback Derek Carr (4)a nd offensive guard John Simpson (76) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami does not have much of a passing game after cutting Hill and trading Waddle, so the Raiders should try to stop the run and force Willis to be a pocket passer. They should be able to do that with Maxx Crosby and rookie Keyron Crawford as a designated pass-rusher.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins do not have much pass-rush or help in the secondary, so they may struggle on that end if Hafley cannot work magic and make that unit better than the talent on paper.

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley speaks to tight end Seydou Traore (49) during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Raiders should attack Miami outside the numbers because of their lack of secondary talent, and to avoid linebacker Jordyn Brooks over the middle of the field. Kirk Cousins can afford to sit back in the pocket and launch it, because he probably won't see much pressure.

The Verdict

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This game features a matchup between two AFC teams that likely won't be playing postseason football, but there is enough talent and good coaching for it to be an exciting one.

It's a perfect chance for the Raiders to start the Klint Kubiak era off on the right note, while the Dolphins can begin their quest for a top 2027 NFL Draft pick.