The Raiders' Dream Second Round Scenario

The Las Vegas Raiders have the first overall pick, and there's very little left to the imagination on who they'll select. The Raiders front office has even gone as far as to say outright that they won't be trading the first overall pick, which means that it's inevitable how the NFL draft will kick off.

Fernando Mendoza will become a Raider as he and Klint Kubiak aim to define a new era of the Silver and Black. Their first round selection may not have much wiggle room, but a lot can happen at the 36th pick, their second round selection. What would be the ideal direction for them to head in the second round?

Dream Second Round Scenario

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson, not to be confused with the former Offensive Player of the Year with the Tennessee Titans, will soon be making a name for himself as he's one of the best cornerback prospects in his draft class.

His name may not hold the same weight as Mansoore Delane or Jermod McCoy, but when talking about this new wave of rookies, he will be right alongside them. The former San Diego State defensive back's best quality may be how pure he plays the position.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

He sticks to receivers and plays on the ball at the catch point, with little in between. He isn't going to get penalized very often, and he has the speed required to keep up with receivers and not try to lean on his hands or athleticism to make plays for him.

He's also extremely versatile, and he's best utilized in coverage schemes. I say this is a dream scenario because it's likely he may not even be available when the Raiders are next on the clock. One of the reasons why he'd drop is that while he's hard to beat, once he does get beaten, he doesn't have the quickest recovery speed.

Aug 26, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (21) celebrates after a stop against the Ohio Bobcats during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

He also isn't physically dominant, which leaves him vulnerable to being dominated by bigger receivers and completely taken out of a play. However, that's not enough for the Raiders to pass him up if he's available in the second round.

Rob Leonard was promoted as their next defensive coordinator, and having Johnson be able to play on the inside or outside will be a huge help to him and their defensive success. The Raiders have to hope that the teams in the first round prioritize other needs.