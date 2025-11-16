What to Truly Make of the Raiders' 2025 Draft Class
The Las Vegas Raiders added 11 players to their roster in their 2025 draft class, with varying expectations among the group. We've now reached the midway point of the season, and what have these rookies produced through the first half of their careers?
It's a bit of a mixed bag, with some of these players showing flashes and proving they're worth keeping around. While others haven't made their mark yet, with a lot of room to grow in the second half of the season.
First Round
Through the first nine games of his career, Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 547 yards on 143 carries, middling out at 3.8 yards per carry. The Raiders drafted Jeanty so highly with the hopes that the Boise State star could replicate some of his magic in the Silver and Black.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, they underestimated how bad their offensive line was, and it has led to a mediocre rookie campaign from the former sixth overall pick. While he has rushed for four touchdowns, he hasn't been the phenom he was in college.
Second Round
With their second overall pick in the draft, the Raiders took a shot on Jack Bech. Bech had a breakout season in his final year with TCU, but he wasn't the most prolific receiver in college. He played with physicality and mixed well with their first-round selection of Jeanty. He had upside as a run blocking receiver, who can work the ball through intermediate route running or screen plays.
Bech has seven receptions for 73 yards on 11 targets, his longest reception going for 23 yards. Considering how thin the Raiders are at receiver, it's a wonder how he hasn't found a way to make an impact in their offense. He's being outshone by his peers, and if he doesn't find a way to make plays, he's at risk of being replaced in the 2026 NFL draft.
Third Round
Despite their misaligned defense giving up big plays all season, Darien Porter has shown the Raiders that he was worth the third-round pick they spent on getting him. He has 18 total tackles so far, but has yet to nab his first interception.
He's only allowed six receptions on 218 total snaps, and is clearly a part of the Raiders' secondary in the future. He's only missed two tackles, and while they'll have to see if his stellar play continues when given increased reps, he's done more than enough in his rookie season for the Raiders to implement him more as the season continues.
Fourth Round
The Raiders' next two picks in the third round went to rebuilding their offensive line, but both Caleb Rodgers and Charles Grant shared one offensive snap between them. They're a non-factor midway through their rookie campaigns, something that can't be said about their fourth-round selection, Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Thornton Jr. has six receptions on 21 targets for 98 yards, the longest reception of his career so far going for 36 yards. Thornton Jr. is a legitimate threat down the side of the field, but the Raiders have to expand his role if they want him to blossom into anything more than a speedster.
Seventh Round
The Raiders were able to get some positives out of their picks in the first four rounds of the draft, but after Thornton Jr. was selected, they had a long string of players taken who have made no impact on the team.
Ironically enough, seventh-round pick Cody Lindenberg has played in every single Raiders game this season, as a rotational piece on defense or on their special teams. He only has five total tackles, but he's one of their most productive players in their 2025 draft class.
What's Next?
At 2 - 7, Pete Carroll should be giving ample opportunities to these rookies to showcase what they have for the future. Thornton Jr. and Bech need to be involved more moving forward, and they have to find a way to get Jeanty the ball in more creative ways, so that teams don't just stack the box every snap he's in. There's still a whole half of football to be played for the Raiders' 2025 draft class, but overall, they've been underwhelming.
