Why Recent Cowboys Return Dampers the Raiders' Hopes
The last time the world will see the Las Vegas Raiders on primetime in 2025 will be against America's team, the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are on a two-game skid and are desperate to get a win as they sit in second place in their division.
The Raiders are dead last in the AFC West, and it may even be beneficial for them in the long run to lose this game. According to Spotrac, the Raiders are projected to land the sixth overall pick for the second year in a row. Another loss to add on to their three-game losing streak would boost those chances of creeping into the top five.
Troubling News
It's hard to convince Raider Nation that another year where a high draft pick is all they have to show for themselves is the right move for the Raiders, but what else can they do? It isn't like they're a couple of wins away from getting back into contention.
While they aren't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, it's a guarantee that Sin City won't be seeing any postseason action. What's worse is that the Cowboys' defense is getting back important players just before their matchup, which is going to make it so much harder to pull off the upset win.
To make matters worse for the Raiders' offense, this game will also be the Cowboys' debut of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. The Raiders' offense was already going to struggle due to the frequency of turnovers, largely attributed to Geno Smith.
The pressure the Cowboys' defense is going to be able to get on Smith is going to be massive if their offensive line doesn't step up. Williams attracts so much attention on the defensive line by himself, which will only free things up for DeMarvion Overshown to rush at Smith from the linebacker position.
If the Raiders are going to beat the Cowboys, it's going to be due to them taking advantage of how soft their defense has played all season. However, with these defensive reinforcements, those chances become slimmer.
Their misaligned defense couldn't stop the Washington Commanders with Marcus Mariota in. Nothing they've shown this season gives me the confidence to say that they'll be able to stop Dak Prescott and the high-flying Cowboys offense. A 2 - 8 record is likely, which boosts their draft stock, but it's another loss in the Pete Carroll era.
