What the Raiders Need More Than Any Other Team

Years of failed free-agent signings, draft picks that did not pan out, and notable injuries have led the Las Vegas Raiders to where they currently stand. That is, with one of the worst rosters from top to bottom in the National Football League.

Years of making the wrong moves have caught up with the Raiders. They must now work their way out of a sizeable hole. They have the draft picks and cap space to make substantial roster moves.

Raiders' Needs

Las Vegas has no shortage of needs, as they have glaring holes at several positions. Their group of quarterbacks, offensive linemen, cornerbacks and wide receivers are among the worst collection of talent at those positions in the league. They are weak at a number of other areas on the roster as well.

The Raiders ' list of needs is long, but John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently noted that their need at one position is greater than any other team's in the entire league.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) waits in the tunnel before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Luckily for the Raiders, a consensus is beginning to form around Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as a prospect worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Since moving on from Derek Carr after the 2022 season, Las Vegas has struggled to find stability at the position, cycling through Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, and Geno Smith," Kosko said.

"Smith can still function in the right environment, but the Raiders ultimately need a young, franchise-caliber quarterback to inject long-term direction and elevate what should be a talented offense."

Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Smith undoubtedly still has a future in the league. However, it is unclear at the moment if that will be with the Raiders. Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and many expect it to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained Smith's situation.

“Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too," Spytek said.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW