What Raiders' Maxx Crosby Thinks of Clash With Browns, Shedeur Sanders
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has led the way this season, as Maxx Crosby and company have generally held up their end on gamedays this season. Las Vegas has generated at least a serviceable defense in the majority of their games this season.
The Raiders defense is arguably better than most of their statistical rankings, as their performance has been unusually impacted by an incompetent offensive line and offense. Still, Las Vegas' defense has room to improve over the second half of the season. Time will tell if that happens.
Watch Crosby Discuss Below
Raiders' Bounce Back
On Thursday, Crosby addressed the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Las Vegas' defense is a much better unit than what they showed against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Sunday afternoon is their next chance to prove that.
Based on how the rest of the season has gone, it would be fair to expect the unit to bounce back. However, Las Vegas' defense will face a quarterback that has never started a game. This leaves the Raiders' defense going into Sunday's game against the Browns not fully knowing what to expect.
"Young guys are a little unpredictable at times. He has had a lot of success at the college level and he is getting his first start. So, it is going to be a fun battle," Crosby said when asked about Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"I watched a lot of [Colorado University Football]. I know his family really well, they are great people. I am always rooting for him. It is cool, I am happy for him, that he is getting his first start."
The Raiders were heavily mentioned as a possiblity to draft Sanders with their first pick in the most recent NFL Draft. Sanders and the Raiders were often connected until the draft rolled around and the Raiders filled a more pressing need at running back by drafting Ashton Jeanty.
At one point, Sanders and the Raiders seemed like a slam dunk until Sanders' reported approach to his pro day, the NFL Combine and more impacted his draft stock.
Las Vegas' defensive performance against Sanders could play a significant role in several offseason moves, as a poor defensive performance against a player the Raiders passed on in the draft would surely have to rub some within the Raiders' brass the wrong way.
Sunday will go down as a pivotal day in the Raiders' 2025 season, one way or the other. The Raiders' defense must deliver.
