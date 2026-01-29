What Other Teams' HC Search Says Abouts the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching search has become one of the longest in the league this offseason. Las Vegas' front office has narrowed a long list of candidates to fill its vacancy, but no official hire has been made yet.

The Raiders ' decision has gradually been narrowed down to a couple of candidates. Primarily Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb are the top two choices the Raiders have to choose from at the moment. The way the coaching dominoes have fallen suggest Las Vegas' front office has likely zeroed in on one.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently gave insight into Webb's coaching candidacy around the league. Notably, Schefter reported that Webb has interviewed for several coordinator positions around the league.

This would be a much more reasonable next step for Webb than being the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders . Nearly every team that is reportedly interested in Webb for a coordinator position is in a much more stable situation than the Raiders. Maybe Las Vegas should reassess its view of Webb.

"After Broncos passing game coordinator and QB coach Davis Webb interviewed this week for the Raiders and Bills head coaching jobs, he received interview requests for offensive coordinator jobs with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens," Schefter said.

This has all but narrowed the Raiders' next head coach to Klint Kubiak, currently with the Seattle Seahawks. Las Vegas must make a decision soon, as there is only so much time left for its new coaching staff to get a solid jump on preparing for the draft and free agency comfortably.

One would think if Davis Webb was the Raiders' top choice, they would have had several days since the conference championship to make it happen. As the days continue to go on, it becomes clearer which way the Raiders are leaning.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained how he will approach building the Raiders' next coaching staff.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day," Spytek said.

“We're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

