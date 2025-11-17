What Raiders' Pete Carroll Has to Do to Avoid Hot Seat
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled all season, and it has not been a good showing for head coach Pete Carroll in his first season as the man in Las Vegas.
The Raiders have not been competitive for the most part and are going downhill in a bad way. Carroll came in this past offseason with a lot of different expectations and thoughts on how the season might end up. Not once did he think the season would go like it has, and now he has to answer some tough questions.
The Raiders are still playing hard football each week, but that is not what they want. At the end of the day, it is about winning games, and that is not happening with this team. That has been the story for this team for a long time, and it is just another season where you are not seeing the improvement. It is frustrating for everyone that is involved, and things could be changing soon again. When you are not seeing the right results, you are questioning a lot of different things.
Pete Carroll's Job Security
One major thing that has become a major question and concern for the Raiders is Pete Carroll. Was he the right hire for the Raiders? And now, is he here for the long haul, or will they look elsewhere once again after one season? The seat for Carroll is getting hotter by the week, and he has to deliver in the Raiders' next game because if he does not, it is going to be tough for Carroll to answer the questions that are coming his way. And the seat is going to get hotter than it is
The Raiders host the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in what many believe will be a Cowboy crowd, and that is something that does not sit well with Raiders owner Mark Davis. He wants to see Raider Nation there, but they have not had a lot to cheer for this season, once again. It is not easy for Raider Nation to show up when the product on the field is horrible.
Carroll still has eight more games to show why the Raiders need to bring him back for his second season with the team. But if the Raiders continue to have the same result, the organization could find itself in the same position they were just in a year ago. That is something Davis wanted to avoid, but he might not have another choice if the product stays the same.
