What the Raiders Need at Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders can argue that they had the worst quarterback room in the NFL last season. Teams like the Cleveland Browns or New York Jets at least had intriguing prospects at quarterback, with varying levels of success. The Raiders had none of that.

Their quarterback trio of Geno Smith , Kenny Pickett, and Aidan O'Connell led to only three wins, with each quarterback getting their time to shine at one point or another. The quarterback is the most important position on the field on any given snap, and the Raiders head into 2026 with no clear option at quarterback. What do they need out of their signal caller next season?

Biggest Quarterback Need

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

John Kosko writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down each team's quarterback needs heading into the offseason. For the Raiders, their focus should be on getting a young quarterback, and they have the first overall pick to do just that.

"Luckily for the Raiders, a consensus is beginning to form around Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as a prospect worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Since moving on from Derek Carr after the 2022 season, Las Vegas has struggled to find stability at the position, cycling through Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew and Geno Smith", said Kosko.

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza projects to be the best quarterback the Raiders have had since Derek Carr's departure, and his potential extends beyond just a playoff appearance. What they need most out of Mendoza in his rookie season is signs of life in their offense.

Despite investing multiple first-round selections on offensive playmakers in consecutive draft classes, the Raiders offense has yet to reach any form of stability or excellence. In many ways, they took a step back from when Gardner Minshew was at the helm and Brock Bowers had his historic rookie season.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Increasing their win count should not be a priority for the Raiders in 2026. The only thing that should matter is the development of Mendoza, and seeing improvements from him every week. Even if they are minute, Mendoza will be thrown to the fire in his rookie season behind a poor offensive line and a wide receiver room that leaves a lot to be desired.

The Raiders still have time to get talent in the door via free agency and the rest of the draft, but there are too many holes in their roster to address all of them in one offseason adequately. All the Raiders need out of the quarterback position next season are signs of improvement and the start of something new.

