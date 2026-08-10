What Today's Raiders Training Camp Practice Means for 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders finished their second-to-last training camp practice on Monday, ahead of their open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Raiders used Monday to again chip away at their large to-do list with the preseason just three days away.

Las Vegas' coaching staff has been efficient with their time on the practice field during camp, using the past two weeks to build upon what they started during their offseason workouts. Monday was another productive day for the Raiders. While there were still mistakes, there were fewer than before.

Below are a few notes from the Raiders' practice on Monday morning.

Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko Are Emphasizing the Little Things

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday witnessed the Raiders' offense take another step forward. The unit had its hiccups, there were dropped passes and a few false starts, but overall, everything was better than it has been in other training camp practices. They are still working through things, but progress has been made.

Las Vegas' offense had several moments of success against what should be at least a serviceable Raiders defense. They have plenty of work to do, but still have about a month of preparation before Week 1. If they stay on track and use the preseason wisely, they will be ready for the first game.

Brock Bowers May Truly Be Unstoppable

Bowers is undoubtedly healthy. Camp has been a constant reminder of what Bowers can do when he is fully healthy and playing on even just a competent offense. Bowers should be the biggest beneficiary of the moves the Raiders made this offseason.

An improved offensive coaching staff, offensive line, quarterback, and legitimate receiving options other than Bowers should allow Bowers to do in the regular season what he has done in training camp. The third-year tight end seems nearly unstoppable even against the starting defense.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers finally plays for an offensive-minded head coach and an offensive coordinator who understands how to use him alongside the other offensive pieces. Monday's practice was essentially the Bowers show, as he was routinely open with ease.

If he remains healthy, Las Vegas' receivers improve, and the offensive line holds up, Bowers will solidify himself as the best tight end in the league.

Again, It Should Be Difficult To Run Against This Defense

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Every defense wants to stop the run. However, this Raiders defense will be defined by their ability or inability to do so. Monday was another practice filled with the unit making life tough for their teammates on offense whenever they tried to run the ball. It is clear that this is a natural strength of this unit.

The fact that their former defensive line coach is now their defensive coordinator will be on full display this season. The unit has had its moments of filling the wrong gap, and Las Vegas' ground game has had its moments against the defense.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, those moments of success on the ground against this defense have been few and far between so far in training camp. Last season, Las Vegas' defense started off well against the run; it will be interesting to see if they can do so again this season and sustain it.

Under Leonard, Las Vegas' defense will not just aim to stop the run; they will hang their hat on doing so. That remains apparent in camp and was evident again on Monday. Raiders interior defensive lineman Thomas Booker recently explained what it is Leonard wants from his defensive linemen.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He wants us to reset the line of scrimmage, cause havoc, but also be responsible and accountable to your gaps. But one thing that you hear from Robbie [Rob Leonard], I’ve said it before, is that he emphasizes it's the way that we play,” Booker said following training camp.

“Scheme is important. We'll coach scheme, those are things that we can coach. But again, are we playing flat backs, inside hands, resetting the line of scrimmage or whatever else. And if we're doing that, we can figure out the scheme stuff and go around that. So, I think that's what we're trying to do. Is instill a style of play, first and foremost."