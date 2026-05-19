What Week 3 in New Orleans Really Means for Raiders

The NFL schedule has been out for a couple of days, and with it comes a preview of what each team's season may look like. NFL teams change so much throughout the offseason that it's hard to project how these matchups will go, given unknown factors like development and health.

One thing is for sure. The Las Vegas Raiders have tremendous opportunities early next season to prove all of the work they've done in the offseason wasn't for nothing. A home-opener against the Miami Dolphins is a game with victory in reach, and it'd be huge if they could pull off the upset against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 2.

Out the Way Early

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have an early two-week road trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans in Weeks 2 and 3, one of four instances in 2026 when they have consecutive road games. The New Orleans Saints are a team, like the Raiders, looking to make a surprise playoff appearance in 2026.

I'd say these teams are evenly matched, given their talent level and where they are in their rebuilds. The Saints showed a lot of promise with Tyler Shough at quarterback last season, and while his facing off against Fernando Mendoza would be an exciting showcase of the NFL's future at quarterback, I don't think he'll get the start this early.

Getting in Shough’s Head

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Shough got it going late in the season, but his processing power wasn't as sharp earlier in the season. He was a rookie, so it may have been him getting acclimated to the game, but the Raiders can take advantage of his lack of experience and overwhelm him at the line of scrimmage.

Both of their starting tackles have less than three years in the league, which means their hands should be full dealing with Maxx Crosby and the Raiders' improved pass rush. This is going to make him panic and force throws out of rhythm, which is how he threw his six interceptions last season.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For a team that only won three games last season, securing one on the road would be a huge victory in the first month of the new season. As I said, the talent disparity between these two teams isn't lopsided like it is in other of their matchups in 2026.

A win against the Saints in Week 3 would show that Klint Kubiak brought more than just talent through the door, but is setting the foundation for a winning culture in Las Vegas.