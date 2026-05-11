Las Vegas made several fantastic moves during both the 2026 NFL Draft and throughout the offseason as a whole. The Raiders are widely considered to have had one of the best offseasons of any franchise in the NFL.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Acquiring an Explosive Pass Rusher Was Key for Las Vegas

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during Auburn football pro day at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most fascinating moves or non-moves made during the offseason was the lack of aggression at defensive tackle, drafting Brandon Cleveland in the seventh round with no other moves. It showcases the conviction that Las Vegas has under head coach Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator, believing in the talent structure.

Yet, one move keeps moving overlooked: the selection of Auburn Tigers pass rusher Keyron Crawford in the third round of the NFL Draft. The Raiders had made additional moves and re-signings at edge rusher, signing free agent Kwity Paye and bringing back Malcolm Koonce. Had the trade with Baltimore gone through, there was a good chance Rueben Bain Jr. could’ve been the choice at No. 14 overall.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

None of that happened, as Maxx Crosby remains in Las Vegas looking to lead the organization into a new era. I’m not overly impressed with the addition of Paye, though the depth he provides is good, nonetheless. Crawford may be green in several areas as a pass rusher, but he has the juice, bend, and twitch to be an impact defender on late downs and obvious pass-rush situations.

Crawford has a chance to provide the Raiders something they don’t have opposite of Crosby: dynamism. It is pivotal for Leonard to have more juice at the position if he were to increase his defense’s production and improve the overall play, especially in pass rushes. I wouldn’t underestimate Crawford in Las Vegas during his first season, as the production could surprise.

Why Crawford Could Be a Gem From 2026 Draft Class

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crawford’s athleticism and explosiveness already make him a legitimate third-down rusher who can generate pressure consistently while he develops his play strength and becomes a better run defender with a little bit more added to his pass-rush arsenal. It’s exactly what the team wants to see as it considers a “draft-and-develop” approach, which could raise the floor significantly for the Raiders.

When we look back at this 2026 offseason, it may not just be Fernando Mendoza being the talk of the rookie class, but a standout in Crawford, as well as arguably the most underrated move from this offseason.