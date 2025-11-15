Where the Raiders' Belief in Young Wideouts Truly Is
The Las Vegas Raiders have a youth movement going on their roster this season. One position that is getting to see what their rookies on the field are getting important reps is the wide receiver core.
The Raiders are at the point of the season where they should know that they are not gonna do anything this season and have to think about playing more of their young players. For the receiver core, they have gotten the most action in the regular season.
The only problem that the Raiders have had this season with their rookie wide receivers has been that they have them in and out of the lineup. That is something that will not do any good for any rookie, no matter what position they play.
It is hard to come into the NFL and start right away. Rookies want to play with confidence and get important reps. The only way to do that is by getting on the field and playing. The Raiders have had them in and out, which is not ideal.
Now, with the wide receiver position being wide open, the Raiders are going to lean on Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. Bech and Thornton are two players with a lot of upside and talent. Now they are going to get their opportunity, and it is going to be good to see what they can do.
Carroll on His Young Wide Receivers
"There are challenges to that, and it's the smallest issues when they come up. It's not like, 'Can you run an out route and catch the football?" said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. 'There's so many other things about blocking and positioning and getting other guys open and all of the complimentary things that go along, as well as special teams."
"And so, those guys are growing. They're getting a lot of playtime, they're getting a lot of opportunities, and it's all going to pay off. Both our young guys have a good head on their shoulders, and they learn well, and they're figuring it out. But it's just growing pains, and we have to get through it."
"With all young guys, to me, and you guys have heard me say this, that we want to play them early and want to see where they are and try to get them to the midpoint of the season, where they have some background and experience, where they can play like regulars. And so, I mean, we're kind of there."
This is where we turn the corner for the second half, and I've already mentioned that to those guys, that this is where we count on them to come through and be cleaner with their assignments and sharper and just on it better than they've been earlier. And hopefully, that's what we'll see down the stretch."
