Where Raiders Landed in Way-Too-Early 2026 Rankings

The NFL season came to an end this past Sunday with Super Bowl LX. The Super Bowl officially marks the end of what was a great season. One team that did not have a great season or even a good, was the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders had a tough season last year, and they are looking to get things going in the right direction next season. The Raiders have things going for them this offseason, but it is all about proving it on the field by winning games next season.

The Raiders have not had success in their franchise over the last few decades. It has been a great struggle, and last season it was one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

The Raiders hit the reset button, and they are hoping they have picked the right head coach this offseason and that he can get the ball rolling with the Raiders. The next head coach for the Raiders is going to be Super Bowl LX-winning offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

For the Raiders it is all about building this team from the ground up. The Raiders have the best candidate as their head coach now, they have the No. 1 overall pick and draft capital, and they have the cap space to bring in players that they believe will help them be better next season.

After the Super Bowl, Pro Football Network released its way-too-early 2026 NFL Power Rankings. Here is where they have the Raiders so far.

31) Las Vegas Raiders

There's plenty of reason to be excited for the future if you're a Las Vegas Raiders fan. Klint Kubiak will be coming over as their head coach after the Super Bowl, and Indiana star quarterback Fernando Mendoza figures to be theirs as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With those two pieces, along with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty on offense, the Raiders are slowly getting a nice foundation in place. However, their offensive line, wide receivers, and defense as a whole still need plenty of upgrades. Las Vegas should show flashes of potential in 2026, but don't anticipate a major turnaround in Kubiak's first year.

The Raiders will look to get this ranking up, but they know it is going to be all about winning games next season. The Raiders will still have a lot of other moves they will have to make before they really see what this team is going to look like.

