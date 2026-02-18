Analyzing What the Raiders' Top Asset Currently Is

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving forward in what should be an eventful offseason that should be a foundational one for the Silver and Black.

Raiders' Crossroads

The Raiders and Crosby are at a crossroads, as the veteran defensive end was reportedly unhappy that the Raiders' front office decided to sit him out for the final two games of their 3-14 campaign. Crosby reportedly left the Raiders' facility after being notified.

Since then, several credible reporters have reported that Crosby would like to be traded. Crosby has publicly contradicted those reporters and their sources. Still, the Raiders could save nearly $31 million and acquire one or multiple first-round draft picks if they trade Crosby this offseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Still, Crosby is on the Raiders' roster and could very well be next season, too. Despite the team's struggles, Crosby is still valuable. Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 101 players in the National Football League during the 2025 season. They ranked Crosby as the 69th-best player.

"Injuries slowed Crosby in 2025, and the Raiders opted to sit him for the final two games of the season — potentially to preserve his trade value ahead of this offseason. He still ranked 14th at the position in PFF overall grade (79.7). Through Week 16, when he took his final snaps of the season, Crosby had notched 53 quarterback pressures, tying him for the 20th most among edge defenders," PFF said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders could get multiple first-round picks and save money in a Crosby trade. He could receive another massive payday in a trade and a chance at a Super Bowl. None of those things could have happened if Crosby suffered an injury in the meaningless final two games of a 3-14 campaign.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained where things stood between Crosby and the front office after the regular season ended. The trade rumors surrounding Crosby have only grown since then. Crosby may have been unhappy with the decision to sit him, but he is their most valuable asset.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Spytek said.

“In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.