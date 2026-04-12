Which of Klint Kubiak's Coaching Staff Hires Will Prove Vital
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The Las Vegas Raiders' plan of turning around their losing ways was twofold. The first major part of that plan was to revamp the coaching staff. After a prolonged interview process held up by the NFL Playoffs, the Raiders eventually landed one of the top coaches available, Klint Kubiak.
Key Additions for the Raiders
Las Vegas has a long list of issues that still need to be addressed, but Kubiak and his coaching staff was the first, and most significant part of the Raiders' hopes to rebuild as quickly as possible. Yet, as important as Kubiak himself was to the process, he has insisted his staff is equally as important.
The Raiders surrounded their talented, but first-time head coach with decades of experience to help get things off to a smooth start. Las Vegas' front office has found several ways of adding familiarity, trust, and experience around Kubiak, as he begins what the Raiders hope will be a long tenure.
The Raiders' front office has already begun making mass changes on its roster, to follow the mass changes to its coaching staff. As Las Vegas ramp up for the 2026 season, they have many things to focus on, as their new coaching staff implements several new schemes and aspects.
Few things should be higher on their list of things to focus on, than expediting how long it takes to mesh all of their new pieces together, specifically on offense. It naturally takes longer for offenses to get going every season, this is even moreso the case with as many new pieces as the Raiders have.
The quicker the Raiders can assemble a cohesive offense, the sooner they can begin focusing on more specific aspects, such as fixing what has been the league's worst rushing attack for two of the past three seasons.
Recently signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins noted just how critical it will be for the Raiders to establish a solid gameplan on offense, starting with the simplest of details.
“I was even enjoying just the install today, hearing Rick Dennison install the run game, giving all the rules, kind of slowly walking through the base fundamentals, because when I was a younger player and you start to hear these basic things, you can easily tune out, because you think, 'Oh, that's just basic stuff,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.
“But what I've learned as I've gotten older is everything builds on that foundation. And so, it's days like today when you're just installing the most basic rules that everything else you do that may be more interesting later, it all comes because of what we have as our foundation."
As the Raiders move forward, they must make sure they rebuild on a solid foundation. After years of disappointment, Las Vegas cannot afford to overlook any detail.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant