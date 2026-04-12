Which of Klint Kubiak's Coaching Staff Hires Will Prove Vital

The Las Vegas Raiders' plan of turning around their losing ways was twofold. The first major part of that plan was to revamp the coaching staff. After a prolonged interview process held up by the NFL Playoffs, the Raiders eventually landed one of the top coaches available, Klint Kubiak.

Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key Additions for the Raiders

Las Vegas has a long list of issues that still need to be addressed, but Kubiak and his coaching staff was the first, and most significant part of the Raiders' hopes to rebuild as quickly as possible. Yet, as important as Kubiak himself was to the process, he has insisted his staff is equally as important.

The Raiders surrounded their talented, but first-time head coach with decades of experience to help get things off to a smooth start. Las Vegas' front office has found several ways of adding familiarity, trust, and experience around Kubiak, as he begins what the Raiders hope will be a long tenure.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office has already begun making mass changes on its roster, to follow the mass changes to its coaching staff. As Las Vegas ramp up for the 2026 season, they have many things to focus on, as their new coaching staff implements several new schemes and aspects.

Few things should be higher on their list of things to focus on, than expediting how long it takes to mesh all of their new pieces together, specifically on offense. It naturally takes longer for offenses to get going every season, this is even moreso the case with as many new pieces as the Raiders have.

Aug 25, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison gestures during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The quicker the Raiders can assemble a cohesive offense, the sooner they can begin focusing on more specific aspects, such as fixing what has been the league's worst rushing attack for two of the past three seasons.

Recently signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins noted just how critical it will be for the Raiders to establish a solid gameplan on offense, starting with the simplest of details.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I was even enjoying just the install today, hearing Rick Dennison install the run game, giving all the rules, kind of slowly walking through the base fundamentals, because when I was a younger player and you start to hear these basic things, you can easily tune out, because you think, 'Oh, that's just basic stuff,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

“But what I've learned as I've gotten older is everything builds on that foundation. And so, it's days like today when you're just installing the most basic rules that everything else you do that may be more interesting later, it all comes because of what we have as our foundation."

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As the Raiders move forward, they must make sure they rebuild on a solid foundation. After years of disappointment, Las Vegas cannot afford to overlook any detail.