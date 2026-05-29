Why Tre Tucker Is Huge Believer in Raiders' WR Room

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have to figure out their wide receiver room heading into next season. The good thing is that they know what they have in them and what they do not. It is going to have to be a unit that works well together because they do not have a clear No. 1 receiver. Right now, we cannot say whether that will be a problem for this team. There is still a lot of time to estalish want they want the receivers to look like in this new offense.

Head coach Klint Kubiak will put these receivers in great positions to be successful. He is not going to have them do things out on the field that won't work for the offense. Kubiak is one of the best play-callers in the NFL, and he knows how to get these receivers to be the best versions of themselves. Kubiak likes what he sees in these receivers, and if there is one head coach that could get the most of his weapons on the outside, it is Kubiak.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders handle the talent in that room. Will Kubiak look to make it clear who the No. 1 receiver is? Is he looking to make a true No. 1 receiver out of one of the young talents he has? There are still a few questions, but we will get them answered as he gets closer to the start of the season.

Tucker Likes What the Raiders Receiver Room Is Looking Like

A key receiver for this team is going to be Tre Tucker . Tucker is the speedy receiver that Kubiak likes to have in his offense. A field stretcher that could make things happen and open up other receivers.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Tucker's Thoughts

"You want your best three or four guys out there, whatever it may be," said Raiders receiver Tre Tucker. "I am very excited about the guys in our room that we have. We got a couple of young rookies. Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton], those guys, I think they are going to take the next step. They have been doing really well this whole offseason ... At the end of the day, if we play all together, I think we are going to be a really good receiver room. We have to execute."

Tucker is in line for a big year under Kubiak and a newfound offense.