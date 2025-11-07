The Real Reason the Raiders Got a Premium Haul For Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders initially refused to trade Jakobi Meyers, as he was too valuable to their plans for this season. Then, the Raiders started the season 2-6 headed into the trade deadline and they wisely changed their tune.
Meyers' Value to the Raiders and Jaguars
JP Acosta of CBS Sports recently analyzed the trade that sent Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders to the Jaguars. Acosta noted why the Raiders were able to receive two draft picks in return for a player that no longer wanted to play for them. On paper, the trade was a in for everyone involved.
The Raiders got multiple draft picks in return for a player who did not want to play for them and was likely to leave after the season.
"The Jaguars also traded for a receiver, sending a fourth- and sixth-rounder in 2026 to the Raiders for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. It's not flashy, but it's a stabilizing move for a banged-up receiver room. Meyers simply doesn't drop passes -- his 2.7% drop rate is among the best in football. In 2024, he caught 50% of tight-window throws (defender within 1 yard)," Acosta said.
"Drops have been a major issue for Jacksonville. Per Sports Info Solutions, its 21 drops are the seventh-most through nine games since 2020, and its 9.1% team drop rate is ninth-highest in that span. Fourteen of those have come over the middle of the field.
"Meyers adds toughness outside and can complement the YAC skills of Strange and Hunter once healthy, along with the vertical explosiveness of Brown and Thomas. Jacksonville just needed a steady, dependable option -- and Meyers brings that."
Just hours after the trade, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted how valuable Meyers was as a teammate. Like many others, Smith had nothing but positive things to say about Meyers. The veteran wide receiver was a true professional during his time with the Raiders.
"Jakobi [Meyers],is a hardworking guy, extremely hard working. Very talented player. A guy who knows the game in and out, man, like he understands the game. And he was a valuable asset for us on the offense. I wish him the best in the future. Man, I hope he gets everything that he deserves. And just as a friend, want him to be happy. More than anything, just want him to be happy. So, wish him the best. And we got to move forward," Smith said.
