Raiders Who Will Benefit Most from Kubiak's Presumed Hiring

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator as their next head coach, per multiple reports.

The deal cannot get done until after the Super Bowl, as Kubiak’s explosive offense helped Seattle get there. Raiders fans should feel optimistic about the team's direction with Kubiak as the presumed head coach.

We have seen several young, high-profile offensive coordinators lead teams to the playoffs after taking head coaching jobs, including Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears and Liam Coen with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will Kubiak be the next one in that group?

Johnson and Coen turned those poor franchises into division winners by maximizing the strengths of the skill-position players on their respective rosters. Kubiak must do the same with a promising group of young Raiders players.

But which offensive players would benefit most from Kubiak taking over the Silver and Black? Let’s break down who fits that profile.

Running back Ashton Jeanty

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kubiak is unique at scheming run plays, so he should be able to get Jeanty involved in creative ways. Jeanty may be used similarly to Kenneth Walker III, who, despite limited goal-line opportunities due to Zach Charbonnet's usage, had a productive season and showcased his multifaceted skill set in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jeanty had an impressive rookie season despite all the tumult on the offensive side of the ball in Las Vegas. With a better situation, usage, and play calling, we could see Kubiak unlock a new ceiling for the star running back.

Wide receiver Tre Tucker

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) rushes on a sweep play against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

When you look at the way Jaxon Smith-Njigba was utilized in Seattle, and you look at which Raiders receiver fits the JSN profile the closest, Tucker is at the top of the list.

Kubiak was incredibly creative with Smith-Njgiba, using him all over the field with an expanded route tree and even lining him up in the backfield. Tucker isn’t as talented as Smith-Njigba, but he can best fill that role. Tucker had a career-best season in 2025, and with a new scheme that will maximize his skill set, he has a chance to expand on it in 2026.

Tight end Michael Mayer

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because of how often Kubiak likes to run multiple tight end sets, expect Mayer to have a big role in the offense.

That could mean more designed routes for Mayer, as defenses will struggle to defend both him and Bowers. Mayer did a nice job stepping up when Brock Bowers was injured last season. With both tight ends healthy, the 12 personnel dreams the organization had when it took Bowers in the first round a few years ago may actually come to fruition.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss which players you think will benefit from Klint Kubiak's coaching.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.