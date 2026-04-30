Why 2027 Draft Matters to Raiders Right Now

Although each of them may not make an equal or instant impact in the 2026 season, the Las Vegas Raiders just added 10 players in the NFL Draft who all have a legitimate chance of making the roster this upcoming season. That does not happen without some planning ahead.

Why 2027 NFL Draft Matters Now

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More specifically, drafting that many players who may actually make the roster is confirmation that not only did the Raiders' front office plan ahead, but they also planned significantly ahead. It is evident that Las Vegas' front office and scouting department were thoroughly prepared.

This is why the 2027 NFL Draft matters and why it matters so far ahead of time. Their addition of several starters via the draft over the past three offseasons, along with their remaining roster needs, make next season's draft critical even a year in advance.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates a touchdown with center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Over the past three offseasons, the Raiders drafted two starters in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, and potentially a third in Caleb Rogers. They drafted serviceable depth players for the offensive line in Charles Grant and Trey Zuhn III. They have been productive in the draft recently.

Las Vegas revamped its defensive backfield via the 2026 draft, selecting Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Hezekiah Masses, and Jermod McCoy to develop alongside established veterans. The Raiders have added starting-caliber and reserve-level talent in the draft in the past three offseasons.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas, of course, also drafted Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and most recently, Fernando Mendoza in the past three offseasons, giving them three talented players at vital positions on the field they can build their roster and offensive game plans around for years to come.

A talented 2027 draft class would make the fourth consecutive draft in which the Raiders walked away with a solid haul. Predicting where they will select first next offseason is pointless right now, but it is widely agreed upon that the Raiders are a ways from consistently competing at a high level.

A Look Ahead to 2027 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is safe to say the Raiders will likely be selecting within the top 10 to 15 picks in the NFL Draft next offseason, giving them access to yet another top-level draft pick in a short amount of time. They selected Bowers with the 13th overall pick. Plenty of talent will be available.

Many of the Raiders' needs entering this offseason were apparent several offseasons ago. The Raiders' need for help at cornerback, safety, offensive line, and elsewhere was no secret heading into the 2025 season. The same will be the case heading into next year's draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their offseason needs were glaringly apparent last offseason, confirming the importance of where they stand and where they are headed roster-wise. After a productive start to free agency and adding 10 draft picks who all have a legitimate shot at making the roster, the Raiders still need more.

Assuming everyone is healthy, Las Vegas' front office should feel comfortable entering the 2026 season with the roster they have. There are no realistic expectations for them to make a playoff run in one of the league's toughest divisions, but overall, the roster needs additional talent.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders will likely have a high enough draft pick and significantly fewer needs than in recent offseasons, making a trade back in next year's draft a legitimate possibility. Regardless of whether they do or do not, they have roster needs right now that will likely have to wait until next offseason to fix.

Las Vegas has made a long list of strong moves this offseason to take the next step in its roster rebuild, but it still needs additional depth at several positions. The Raiders should already be deep into their studies for the 2027 NFL Draft, looking specifically for left tackles and cornerbacks.