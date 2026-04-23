Raiders' 2026 Draft Haul Builds Next Layer of Foundation

The Las Vegas Raiders' long-awaited time to select their quarterback of the future is here. The wait is finally over. The Raiders will soon eliminate quarterback as their most pressing roster need for the first time in many years. Still, the Raiders will need to find other talent in the draft.

Las Vegas has done a solid job in the past few drafts, finding players who went on to play significant minutes for them shortly after being drafted. They hope to do so again with this draft, while pairing that incoming talent with a better coaching staff than what they have had recently.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Draft

Las Vegas must find a way to secure multiple players in this year's draft who can contribute immediately. Those players must be in addition to quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who they are expected to draft with the No. 1 pick, but who is also expected to sit behind Kirk Cousins to start the season.

Raiders general manager John Spytek has a plan in mind of how to attack the draft and he plans on sticking to it. All of Las Vegas' moves this offseason have displayed a clear goal and plan of how to reach it. It is fair to expect that the draft will be no different for Spytek and company.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

“I think, to me, with the draft, that always starts with the value of the player and the best players available. I do think that the component of team need can come into play if you've got multiple players graded at the same position, and you're trying to break a tie if you've got similar grades on a player, but I think you always want to stay true to your board,” Spytek said at the team’s pre-draft press conference.

“I mean, we've got a big staff. Our college department, pro guys are involved now. We've got analytics departments involved. We've got a lot of people, a lot of information and data we're gathering to build this board. So, we want to hold true to the work that's been put in. But at some point, when the grades are a wash, then those other factors start to come into play with the decision."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Steps

It was not considered a rebuild at the time, but the Raiders' rebuild has technically been underway since Brock Bowers' arrival. The Raiders drafted Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and DJ Glaze. That draft class added three starters and several reserve players still on the team.

They followed that draft with another that produced multiple starters. Last season's draft added Ashton Jeanty, Darien Porter, and potentially a third starter in Caleb Rogers. Adding five or six starters in the past two drafts is the start of a rebuild. The 2026 draft class is naturally the next step.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

However, not only is the 2026 draft the next step for the Raiders, it will be the most important of the past three drafts, if not the most important draft they have had in upwards of a decade. The Raiders have a chance to not only add Mendoza but also several other contributors.

The draft is heavily predicated on what other teams do; the Raiders have known for some time they will draft Mendoza. This should have given them extra time to find other players in the draft they could select who would become instant contributors. If they can find those players, this draft will be huge.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders are a few more draft picks away from assembling a solid core of young talent. It will take more than the 2026 draft to get to that point, but a strong 2026 draft haul would put the Raiders' rebuild ahead of schedule and keep it there.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images