One Trade Raiders Should Still Be Pushing After Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been filled with moves, both expected and unexpected, and with each, the Raiders' roster has improved. Finding ways to improve the roster has been the theme of the offseason for Las Vegas. So far, they are off to a good start in the process.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Potential Trade Needs

Las Vegas legitimately addressed every need on its roster at some level this offseason. In addition to being set at multiple positions on both sides of the ball, the Raiders added more starters and reserve players to positions of need via free agency and the NFL Draft.

It is rare for a team to address as many roster needs as the Raiders did entering this offseason, but it is also rare for a team to have as many as Las Vegas did. Still, by addressing those needs as thoroughly as they did, significantly fewer of those needs remain.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders should feel confident enough in the roster they have built to enter the 2026 season, assuming everything goes well on the field this summer. Still, after all of the moves the Raiders made this offseason, their main needs are still at the cornerback and linebacker reserve positions.

It is not critical that the Raiders make any more roster additions this offseason. However, if they were to do so, adding to those two positions would make the most sense.

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) runs off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

One Trade

It is worth noting that the Raiders have had such a productive offseason that they do not need to force a trade at any position. Las Vegas has used free agency and the NFL Draft to add to every position on the roster, removing any pressure to make unnecessary moves at the moment.

Furthermore, given their offseason, the Raiders should be even more cautious about trading a player or future draft capital ahead of a 2026 season with no real expectation of making the playoffs. This puts a potential trade in a different light for Las Vegas.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Most players worth trading for would require the Raiders to give up a player and draft capital, and likely pay a reasonable price. Las Vegas' moves in the draft absolve them from having to make such a move. Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan explained Las Vegas' draft haul.

“We really wanted to add competition at every level. Super excited about the guys we added today, the undrafted free agents that will compete too, and then the guys we have coming back. So, really the intention was to add some competition and add speed in those rooms and add a level of toughness and special teams value,” Yeargan said.

Jul 24, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) attempts to catch a pass during practice on day two of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There are plenty of players the Raiders could hypothetically trade for. However, factors such as age, cost, available funds, and actual need come into play. The Raiders do not need to make a trade right now, but leading up to the trade deadline, they could strike a deal similar to one they made earlier.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders traded for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. It is a different situation overall, but similar in some regards. The Raiders could trade for cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who just signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers safety Kitan Oladapo (27) against Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) during a game on Sept. 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Commanders 27-18. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the former first-round pick gets off to a slow start in Seattle, it would make sense for the Raiders and Klint Kubiak to kick the tires on the veteran cornerback. Adding another former first-round pick to their group of cornerbacks would be a wise move, again, assuming it was affordable.

Many players the Raiders could trade for are too old, too injury-prone, too expensive, or their teams would not realistically consider trading them. The Raiders' constant need for additional corners could make Igbinoghene an option closer to the trade deadline.