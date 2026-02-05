Why the Raiders Must Prepare to Overhaul Multiple Units

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is likely to feature a revamping of several position groups. Las Vegas' roster has suffered over the past few years and needs a productive offseason of additions and subtractions. Although the NFL Draft is around the corner, Las Vegas should be active in free agency.

The Raiders need just as many experienced players as they do young talent. It will take a mix to turn things around. Las Vegas should be one of the most active teams in the league in free agency this offseason. They have several significant needs to address and plenty of money to spend.

Raiders' Offseason Ahead

Las Vegas is near the top of the league in available cap space this offseason. They should be very active in free agency. The Raiders need significant help at offensive line, cornerback and linebacker. However, they also need wide receivers. The Raiders have gradually thinned at the position group.

The Raiders ' group of wide receivers is likely to lose Tyler Lockett this offseason. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, the two best Raiders receivers over the past two seasons were traded. At the moment, Las Vegas' best wide receivers are Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports believes Las Vegas should make a move for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. His ties to Kubiak and the Raiders' desperate need for wide receivers quickly make it a legitimate idea. If it makes sense financially, it should be a fit roster-wise.

"The Raiders similarly need to get explosive -- especially at receiver. Shaheed brings elite speed to the position and could be a really nice fit in Klint Kubiak's offense if he becomes a more featured piece in Las Vegas than he has been in Seattle. Fernando Mendoza could use someone to stretch the field for Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty," Dubin said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have the pieces; they must now begin adding the remaining pieces of the Silver and Black puzzle. After presumably drafting Mendoza, Las Vegas will undoubtedly address its offensive line and wide receivers with several draft picks and moves in free agency.

If the Raiders can revamp their roster, stay healthy, and get improved coaching and quarterback play, next season could be more interesting for the Raiders than some may expect. After two consecutive seasons filled with 10-game losing streaks, any progress is good progress for Las Vegas.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . Visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.