Why Brendan Sorsby's NFL Decision Hurts Raiders

The ever-developing saga between quarterback Brendan Sorsby and the NCAA has taken another extremely interesting turn.

On Monday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has mutually agreed to part ways with the university. In turn, Sorsby plans to drop his collegiate eligibility lawsuit and enter the NFL's supplemental draft, as doing so will make him eligible as a player who has exhausted all of his college eligibility.

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last several weeks, Sorsby has been at the forefront of tons of criticism from the college football world. After being deemed ineligible for gambling on college sports, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA, only needing to serve a two-game suspension.

For obvious reasons, there was heavy backlash with this result. However, when it is all said and done, Sorsby will close his college career altogether and enter the NFL's supplemental draft. Once Sorsby was deemed eligible for the 2026 season, this had serious implications for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Sorsby will attempt to head to the NFL, how does it affect Las Vegas?

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' 2027 Draft Pick Loses Value

Las Vegas is at the beginning of a rebuild, and odds are, the Raiders will not be much of a competitive team in 2026. They hope to improve on an abysmal 3-14 record from a season ago, but they were likely on the road to landing another high pick in next year's NFL Draft.

As Raiders fans know, Las Vegas is in no need of a quarterback after selecting former Indiana star Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 draft. However, the 2027 NFL Draft is set to feature one of the deepest and most talented classes of quarterbacks in recent memory.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sorsby was regarded as one of those supreme talents. If the Raiders land a high pick in the 2027 draft, that draft capital becomes all the more valuable given that Las Vegas is in no need of a QB, with the plethora that will be available next year.

This would give the Raiders tons of leverage with such a valuable pick, allowing the franchise to trade down while acquiring additional draft capital and players in the process. With Sorsby now off the board in 2027, the Raiders' potentially highly coveted draft pick now takes a major hit.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Now in Much Less Advantageous Position

Sorsby is now one less extremely valuable prospect at the most important position in football that will be available in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. In turn, that is one less prospect Las Vegas can use to acquire draft compensation and more talent, given there is no need for a QB there.

Additionally, talent that could've originally fallen at a position of need for the Raiders is now at a higher risk of being gone at that point.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the grand scheme of things, this isn't detrimental for the Raiders. Still, Sorsby's decision not to return to college football next season certainly hurts Las Vegas if it lands a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.