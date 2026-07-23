Las Vegas Raiders Mailbag: Fans Buy Into Klint Kubiak's Staff

HENDERSON, Nev.—Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Klint Kubiak will soon reach a milestone in his professional life when he kicks off his first training camp in five days.

It is a tremendous accomplishment for the young man, fresh off an amazing job as the offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks.

Kubiak Gets It

Back in February, after taking the job, Kubiak spoke about what being the head man of the Raiders means to him, and he didn’t pull any punches.

“The main thing is this is no ordinary job. This is the Silver and Black. This is the Raiders. This is a historic franchise. So, when the opportunity came up to stay in Seattle and continue there or to have a chance to come here and compete with this organization, it was a no-brainer.”

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

What Kubiak Wanted

Kubiak assembled a terrific group of young, up-and-coming coaches who, despite their age, are already respected, and some wily veterans who carry enormous respect around the league. That mix gives Raider Nation a reason to pay close attention as camp opens.

He said of assembling his staff, “…Really important that we establish a style of play, a physical style of play, and that's offense and defense.”

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raider Nation Speaks

So, with camp just a few days away, I asked Raider Nation on my social media what they think of the staff Kubiak has assembled, and what has their attention as camp begins.

Nothing To See Here

Zero concerns. Let’s give this staff some optimism before we judge them. Can we get through half the season first? — Oscar Morales (@Kidoscarin3) July 20, 2026

I couldn’t agree more, Oscar. The odds, no matter how good a first-time coach is, are against him; the same with new coordinators and rookie first-round quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza. But John Spytek and this staff mitigated the risks. They looked deeply into those people who failed, found commonality among those who didn’t, and hired accordingly.

2026 is a rebuilding campaign, no doubt. Thus, let 2026 be a year for all involved to learn their new roles, find their proverbial sea legs, and then march forward.

No Concern at All

I’m not concerned about anyone on the staff. I’m very interested in Rob Leonard and how he handles the D as a whole. He has the keys to a nice D to build upon. LFG!! RN4L !! — Laser Dude (@SLasercreative) July 20, 2026

I couldn’t agree with a Tweet more than this one. Kubiak saw what he had in Leonard. I have sung his praises for years, and he is a rising star. With that said, I can assure you that keeping Leonard did a lot of goodwill with the returning players.

Leonard isn’t liked by his defense; he is loved. He has a unique way of reaching guys, connecting, yet also correcting.

Klint Kubiak said of Leonard earlier this year, “Rob's [Leonard] running the show. He's done a great job. He's got a lot of talented assistants with Joe Woods, and there's some veteran coaches on there that are doing a great job, and we're going to put Coach Robbie in positions to call periods here at OTAs and in training camp so that he's ready to go come the season."

I Got Nothing

Hi Hondo, mostly encouraged by the staff because of Klint Kubiak, encouraged because it appears he had placed good "Football" people on his staff. As well, can't wait to see what Robby Leonard does. No concerns! — David Armstrong (@LVRadus4life4) July 20, 2026

David, this is a good call. Leonard is going to fail, just like all of us doing a new job, but what I agree with you so much on is that Kubiak hired good football minds, people who know football. I can’t even begin to tell you how valuable that is. In a professional sports league that is full of ego, the best are those who don’t know what they don’t know and are willing to seek out what they need.

Rob Leonard spoke about this, and I thought it was brilliant on transitioning from a position coach to a coordinator.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Cam | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

“A higher energy guy out there, as you can tell. I need to run routes, and I want the coaches coaching. So, I like to hear them. It makes me feel confident that we're on the same page when we're all talking the same." The Raiders' new DC is trying to forge a new identity out of the old: toughness and attacking.

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