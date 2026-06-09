Why Brendan Sorsby's Reinstatement Great News for Raiders

In the NFL, it is never too early to assess what the landscape could look like down the road. While Monday's biggest sports news did not directly involve the NFL, it could have ramifications for next year's draft.

Texas Tech quarterback Brandon Sorsby had been declared ineligible for the 2026-27 college football season by the NCAA for gambling on college sports. However, a judge countered the NCAA's ruling, giving Sorsby a temporary injunction. If this stands, Sorsby would serve a two-game suspension, which is an inconsequential sentence for this violation.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Sorsby's reinstatement puts him on track to potentially establish himself as a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which would benefit the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why.

Raiders' Draft Pick Could Increase in Value

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is somewhat contingent on how Las Vegas fares this upcoming season , but if the team struggles and ends up with a top 10 pick in next year's draft, it could pay dividends for a franchise supposedly in a rebuilding stage.

Next year's draft class is littered with a plethora of quarterback prospects, which has not been the case in the last two drafts. Quarterback is the most important position in football, which inflates its value, regardless of whether there are "better" prospects at other positions on the board. We saw that in 2024 when six quarterbacks went in the top 11 picks.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Having a long-term solution at quarterback entering a draft class as robust as it projects to be in 2027 is a fantastic spot for a franchise to be in. Luckily for the Raiders, they have their potential franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza . If Las Vegas possesses a top selection in next year's draft, it could trade down and accumulate a surplus of draft capital from an organization that is desperate for stability at quarterback.

Elite Prospects at Positions of Need Could Fall

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Positional value is a major factor in the NFL draft, with quarterback the most coveted position. However, as mentioned, that does not mean that every quarterback is the best prospect in the class. For example, Mendoza did go No. 1 overall because of position and the fact that Las Vegas needed a quarterback, but running back Jeremiyah Love, linebacker Arvell Reese, and safety Caleb Downs were evaluated as the best pure prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now that Las Vegas no longer needs a signal caller, general manager John Spytek can focus on other positions of need as the season progresses. If Mendoza proves to be the franchise quarterback the Raiders envision, that will set them up magnificently to strengthen the rest of the roster around him.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the number of quarterbacks expected to be involved in next year's draft, we could see elite talents at other positions slide to spots that were deemed impossible. That said, it happens every year, especially in a quarterback-rich draft, which 2027 is projected to be. Las Vegas could land an absolute steal, with multiple quarterback-needy teams overpaying solely because the player's name is next to "QB".