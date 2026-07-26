Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza Opens Up Ahead of Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing the highly anticipated start to training camp, and there are certainly plenty of reasons to be excited if you are a fan of the Silver and Black.

Another reason to be excited is knowing that quarterback Fernando Mendoza officially signed his rookie contract earlier this week. The No. 1 overall pick discussed the magnitude of that experience, while also highlighting his experiences throughout the offseason.

Mendoza's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was very big that I didn't miss any days, especially in training camp, because I want to make sure I take advantage of every opportunity that is presented in front of me, and inspire that with my teammates as well," Mendoza said. So, I was able to sign a contract, which was an awesome experience, and ready to get to work."

"I would use the word 'blessed,'" Mendoza said of everything he's been through over the last six weeks. "I've been very blessed through this opportunity and to be able to thrive and develop and evolve through different stages of my life, whether it's college, pre-draft, to now my professional stage, it's been a great blessing, and I really see the ecosystem evolving around me as well, and maintaining that dynamic equilibrium of football success, with family and teammates, and balancing those relationships, it's been a great challenge this offseason, and I believe that we were able to rise to the occasion in that, and I'm excited to show what I have and compete with my teammates in training camp."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, the quarterback room is great with Kirk [Cousins] , Aidan [O'Connell], and Jacob [Clark]," Mendoza said. "It's fantastic. I believe everybody brings a different perspective. Kirk is a long-time veteran. Aidan's been in the league for, I think, around three to four years. And then Jacob and I both being rookies, it's just all these different perspectives of how people have done things in previous offenses, how they tackle learning the playbook, the play calls."

"There's so many different intricacies with an offense as a quarterback," Mendoza continued. "You need to be essentially all-knowing of the offense for your teammates to have confidence in you when you step out on that field. [I] have such great resources of information, whether it be the coaches, my teammates, especially in the quarterback room; it's basically all in the palm of my hand, and I just need to take advantage of it."

Overall Takeaways

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been well-documented that Mendoza is everything you want in a franchise quarterback. From the neck up, he is a thoughtful and intelligent individual who is aware of his strengths and weaknesses.

Obviously, fans want to see the rookie quarterback on the field as soon as possible, but Mendoza acknowledged he needs to continue to improve and learn. That process will include him sitting behind Cousins for at least the start of the regular season.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This coaching staff has a clear vision and plan for Mendoza, and that means not rushing him onto the field when he is not entirely ready. Over the years, we have seen dysfunctional organizations around the league rush their young quarterbacks into action, derailing those players' development.

That's why we tend to see the same teams at the top of the draft board every year. With Klint Kubiak as head coach, the Raiders finally feel like they have a direction, which hasn't been the case for the last several years. It could take time for Las Vegas to develop into a playoff-caliber team , but it could be in the very near future with a legitimate head coach and future franchise quarterback tied at the hip.