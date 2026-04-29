Raiders' Biggest Remaining Needs After Draft—What’s Still Missing

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an ideal offseason, making swift, efficient moves to improve their roster. The Raiders seemingly took their recent failures as motivation to make quality changes that have made them a much better team on paper than before. Las Vegas has taken a step forward.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Needs Already Addressed

The Raiders could not have had a better haul in free agency or in the NFL Draft than what they did. They used both to address every position group on the roster. Las Vegas used free agency to add proven veterans, most of whom will start or play significant minutes during the 2026 season.

Las Vegas then used the draft to add depth across many positions. Most of the 10 draft picks the Raiders added will be stashed behind established veterans and given the chance to gradually develop over the next few seasons. The Raiders have begun refilling their talent pipeline.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even after all of the changes, the Raiders still need more. The place the Raiders' roster sat at the end of the 2025 season was years in the making. It was the culmination of the Raiders making the wrong moves in the draft and in free agency for most of the past decade or so.

This must be kept in mind when setting expectations for Raiders General Manager John Spytek, as well as Klint Kubiak and his staff. It will take not only to fully rebuild the roster, but also to get all of their new pieces working in unison on the field. There will be a learning curve for everyone.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Remaining Needs

As Kubiak's tenure with the Raiders gets off the ground during the team's offseason programs, they will enter the season with many needs addressed but several remaining. Luckily for Kubiak and his staff, the productive offseason additions to the roster have significantly lessened those needs.

As noted above, the Raiders added to every position group either in free agency or the draft. The fact that they still have remaining needs should put into perspective what kind of roster Spytek and this regime inherited. Their needs are attainable, but likely only with under-the-radar additions.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office has done about as much as it can do in one offseason. Technically, they have made enough additions to the roster to feel confident entering the next phase of the offseason. They can worry about the regular season when the time comes. Their offseason programs will be critical.

Still, looking at the Raiders' roster, most of their needs are on the reserve side. They should feel comfortable in their starters at every position, minus left guard. Caleb Rogers and Spencer Burford will compete for the starting position this offseason.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If neither Burford nor Rogers works, rookie offensive lineman Trey Zuhn is worth a try. Zuhn and Burford's arrival is a testament to how quickly the Raiders' front office has added depth along their offensive line. Depth along the offensive line was a major problem in 2025.

In Burford, Zuhn, and Charles Grant, the Raiders have three serviceable options waiting in reserve along their offensive line. They also have several other reserve offensive linemen. Las Vegas' remaining needs largely revolve around its group of cornerbacks.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs for a gain past Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Raiders play against three of the best quarterbacks, head coaches, and offensive coordinators in the league. Las Vegas faces Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix twice a year. Each plays for some of the most well-respected coaches in league history.

There is no such thing as too many cornerbacks in a league driven by quarterbacks and highlight reel touchdowns. The Raiders added Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy in the draft this season, but could still use additional help at the cornerback position more than any other position.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders could use some additional depth at linebacker as well. They added to the position group earlier this offseason, but the drop-off from Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker to the rest of the group is notable and could be an issue at some point. They should address the issue as soon as possible.