Raiders' 2026 Draft Class: Grades and Analysis

The Las Vegas Raiders have their 2026 NFL Draft class.

Las Vegas started the class with Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza and wrapped it up with North Carolina State defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. The team found several possible starters and players with high upside.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

General Manager John Spytek set out to put together a draft class that would help the Raiders begin their rebuild on a good note, and that's exactly what he did. This team added several players who made up what might have been the best NFL Draft class.

Now that the dust has settled and Las Vegas has added 10 new players, let's give a breakdown of all the players who joined the Silver and Black through seven rounds and offer up an overall grade.

No. 1: Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The pick Raider Nation waited on for months, Mendoza officially becomes the Raiders' quarterback of the future. There's not too much to say about Mendoza, as he has all the makings of a franchise quarterback.

He'll sit behind Kirk Cousins for an undetermined period of time while he learns Klint Kubiak's under-center scheme. The top pick in this year's class, the Raiders hope Mendoza can be the quarterback who finally turns the franchise around.

No. 38: Defensive Back Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders needed to find defensive backs who can take the ball away, and that's exactly what Stukes does. We profiled Stukes here back in March, and now Las Vegas adds the 6-foot-1, 190-pound ball-hawk.

Stukes can be a cornerback or safety, and the Raiders coveted his high-character and on-field versatility. They knocked it out of the park with this pick.

No. 67 Defensive End Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers nose tackle Keyron Crawford (24) against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Raiders must feel comfortable with what Crawford can provide, because they traded Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints the next day. Crawford is a perfect fit for the Raiders' move to a 3-4 base defense, a big defensive end with a refined pass-rush plan.

He has to improve at defending the run, but he should be an immediate contributor as a designated pass-rusher.

No. 91: Offensive Lineman Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zuhn was announced as a center, but he played tackle at Texas A&M. The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle (at guard). Zuhn was one of the best blockers in the nation last year, posting the highest pass-blocking grade among all tackles on Pro Football Focus (96.8).

For a Raiders team that needs to keep the quarterback upright, Zuhn is a perfect fit. Training camp will tell us what Zuhn's future on the offensive line looks like, but this was a good value pick by Spytek.

No. 101: Cornerback Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What may have been the steal of the draft, the Raiders get incredible value for one of the best players in the class. If McCoy's knee comes back healthy, the Raiders landed a top-10 talent. That's a big 'if,' however, which is why he fell to the fourth round.

At 6 feet tall and 188 pounds, McCoy is an elite athlete who has All-Pro potential. It all depends on the knee.

No. 122: Running Back Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

A Scouting Combine darling, Washington is the perfect home run-hitting complement to Ashton Jeanty . Washington played at Buffalo, New Mexico State, and Arkansas, totaling 587 carries for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Washington has incredible speed and agility and is the perfect RB2 candidate.

No. 150: Defensive Back Dalton Johnson, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders paired Johnson with his college teammate Stukes. Johnson, like Stukes, is a long, versatile defensive back who thrives defending the run. However, Stukes is much better in coverage, but Johnson is no slouch either.

Johnson began the Raiders' run on defensive backs, as the secondary was clearly an area of importance for Spytek and his scouting staff.

No. 175: Cornerback Hezekiah Masses, California

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Masses will likely start as a special teams corner, as he may not have the size to stay on the field as a full-time perimeter or slot corner. He was a highly productive player between Florida International and Cal, posting 152 tackles and seven interceptions. He is a speedy ball-hawk who struggles to defend the run.

If the Raiders want someone to shut down an opposing passing game, Masses may have a shot to get on the field.

No. 195: Wide Receiver Malik Benson, Oregon

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson takes off as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Al Davis is smiling on the Raiders with this pick. Benson is all speed, spending time at Alabama, Florida State, and Oregon, as well as a few seasons at Hutchinson Community College. He totaled 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns in those three seasons, six of those scores coming with the Ducks.

It might be difficult for Benson to get on the field among the rest of the Raiders' wide receivers, but he should be an immediate special-teams contributor. If he can refine his route-running, he may have a chance to climb the depth chart.

No. 229: Defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland, North Carolina State

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

An end of the roster candidate, Cleveland has some upside as an interior run defender. Cleveland totaled 107 tackles, 16 for loss, two forced fumbles, and six sacks. At 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, he has solid size for an interior defensive lineman.

He doesn't have the athleticism or length to consistently win matchups with opposing offensive linemen, but he should take on blocks and help in the run game.

Overall Thoughts

John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders got a potential franchise quarterback, multiple defensive backs who can take the ball away, and a backup running back with explosive upside. Spytek and his team maneuvered through the draft order, trading up and down throughout the three days.

He said they would be aggressive, and they were as they pursued the players they hoped would shape the franchise. With so many value selections, the Raiders may have compiled the best draft class in the NFL.

Grade: A