1 Player Raiders Desperately Need To Take Next Step

The moves the Las Vegas Raiders made in free agency were notable for several reasons, some more than others. Las Vegas' front office wasted no time adding veteran players to positions of need as soon as the free agency period began. The Raiders already have a better roster than last season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Needs

The Raiders had the most money to spend in free agency and have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas will pace the draft in a similar manner to how they paced free agency. After selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders will begin to make further improvements.

Las Vegas added to their offensive line, wide receivers, linebacker group, and defensive line. Yet, they have one of the worst collections of cornerbacks in the National Football League. That is the case even after the addition of Taron Johnson via trade.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders need significantly more talent at the cornerback position. They will likely draft at least one cornerback with their nine remaining picks after adding Mendoza. Although it would be much needed, it would be another young, inexperienced cornerback added to a group filled with them.

The moves the Raiders have made, and have not made this offseason, point to their trust in the development of several players. Of those players, they may have the greatest amount of trust in Darien Porter to develop into a consistent and dependable player in their defensive backfield.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Next Step

As the Raiders move into the 2026 season, they do so without adding another veteran cornerback to a group that has long needed help. Eric Stokes holds his own and is dependable. However, if anything happens to Stokes, the Raiders' cornerbacks are in trouble, and it could be a big issue.

Aside from rewarding Stokes with a well-earned contract, the Raiders' lack of aggressiveness in addressing the position group speaks volumes about their confidence in second-year cornerback Darien Porter.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No matter what they do in the draft, Las Vegas needs a solid season from Porter. Raiders general manager John Spytek, who drafted Porter, recently gave an update on his offseason progression.

"I was happy with the way Darien finished the season last year. He's had a great offseason so far. He's been here a lot, and we've seen the growth in him physically,” Spytek said at the team’s pre-draft press conference.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think you always expect guys to make a pretty big jump between years one and two. I'm proud of him for the way he competed last year and the way he's taken and attacked the offseason."

“And to the other part of your question, I think every room we want to add competition to, and if we feel like adding another corner or another linebacker is in the best interest of us, we'll do it. But we want everybody to earn their spot in the starting lineup."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images