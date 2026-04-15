Why Critics Are Dead Wrong About Future Raider Fernando Mendoza

As we are inching closer to the 2026 NFL Draft in less than two weeks, the talk becomes more and more about the first overall pick. The Las Vegas Raiders will have that pick, and everyone expects them to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is the best quarterback in this class.

That is where the talks remain, whether or not Mendoza is a true first overall pick. Some think that he is not, and others think that he is the right fit for the Raiders at No. 1.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Is an Elite Talent

Here are the facts. Mendoza is coming off one of the best seasons we have seen a college quarterback have. He won the Heisman Trophy and won a National Championship. Mendoza led Indiana to an undefeated season, and he showed all his abilities last season, and they all translate to the NFL. He has the arm talent, the height, and everything else that you are looking for in an NFL quarterback. He played in the biggest of games and won them all.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza Ready To Prove the Critics Wrong

Mendoza has the leadership you are looking for in a young quarterback, and his work ethic is the best of any player in this draft. But now experts say he is not worthy of being the first player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. They bring out all the other drafts and start comparing players. And in those drafts, Mendoza might go over some of those quarterbacks that are now in the league. But this is the 2026 Draft, and Mendoza is the clear No. 1 overall pick.

"We got a 6'5 guy, he is about as accurate as a college quarterback has ever been. Tom Brady level obsessed," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd . "I do not get it. I think Mendoza is the difference here. I do not get the critics."

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza will go No. 1 overall, and he is never worried about what is being said about him. He is going to do whatever it takes to be the best quarterback he can be for the team that takes him. He wants to get better at the NFL level, understands the huge jump it will be, and is ready for it. The way he works hard every day is going to make him even better, and the former Indiana Hoosier will open a lot of eyes in Las Vegas.