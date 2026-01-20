Why Curt Cignetti Says Fernando Mendoza is the Real Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their franchise quarterback. The Raiders are likely going to find him in the 2026 NFL Draft as the Silver and Black have the first overall pick. The Raiders are looking to draft their next quarterback.

That is something they must do because over the last few seasons, it has not been a good showing for the Raiders under center. They have struggled at that position, and we all know that is the most important position in the NFL.

With the first overall pick, the Raiders have control now to pick the player they want to take, which could change their franchise for many years to come. The last two years in the draft, the Raiders wanted to draft a quarterback, but were not in a position to do so because they were not at the top of the draft board. They were willing to give up draft capital, but other teams looking for quarterbacks did not give up their pick.

Raiders next starting quarterback

The Raiders were in the middle of the pack when it came to drafting a quarterback; now that has all changed. The Raiders have their shot in the 2026 NFL Draft. The last time the Raiders had the first overall pick was the 2007 NFL Draft. The Raiders have to make sure they get this one right if they want to start their rebuild and head in the right direction.

The Raiders' top quarterback prospect is Fernando Mendoza of Indiana University. That is who everyone has the Raiders taking if they go with a quarterback with the first overall pick. Mendoza is the right player for the Raiders, and that is a player the Raiders got a close look at in the National Championship game.

Mendoza's head coach, Curt Cignetti , had high praise for his message about Mendoza. Both have now led Indiana to its first National Championship in School history.

"I cannot say enough about the job that he has done in terms of dedicating himself, you know, to the process of improvement," said Cignetti about Mendoza. He has come such a long way since we got him from Cal. But I still think that he has barely scratched the surface of his potential. I think that much of him. And he is a little bit new to the position, really, when you look at him and his background and growing up ... he is very poised.

