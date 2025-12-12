NFL Exec Reveals Bold Move That Could Transform Raiders’ Future — Shake Up the NFL Draft

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) are in the midst of a dismal season, but that doesn’t mean things always have to be that way.

A prominent NFL executive recommended a move for the Las Vegas Raiders to me last night that could fundamentally reshape the franchise's future over the next decade and impact the NFL Draft.

A Trade for the Ages?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs to the sideline looking for an open receiver during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This executive suggested that the Raiders reach out to the Cincinnati Bengals following recent comments by their quarterback, Joe Burrow.

With the Raiders holding what appears to be a nearly particular top-five pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft, could they parlay it into a bona fide franchise QB to lead the Silver and Black?

The Comments Heard Around the League

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for?” Those are the thoughts the Bengals franchise QB, Joe Burrow, recently shared.

Watch Our Podcast Discussing in More Detail:

Andrew Luck 2.0

Apr 26, 2012; New York, NY, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (left) introduces quarterback Andrew Luck (Stanford) as the first overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Many remember another former franchise QB, the excellent Andrew Luck, who walked away from the game.

Could the losses and constant physical beating Burrow takes every year be leading to a change of scenery?

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The issue at hand is that for a franchise in the Bengals, perennially regarded as one of the cheapest in the NFL, a chance to move away from a QB with a high price tag (If indeed he wants out) could sell the trade to their franchise by offering that they now get their pick of signal callers in the next draft.

Tom Brady Makes a Splash

For the Las Vegas Raiders and new minority owner Tom Brady, it is a chance to make the big splash that they coveted.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Raiders lost out on former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, who took the Chicago Bears job. According to sources, Johnson took less money to stay in the Windy City.

The Raiders lost out on Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who chose to take less money and stay with the Rams.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether it happens or not, Tom Brady isn’t afraid of risk, he wants to win now. Get Burrow or not, the Raiders at least have to kick the tires.

Kolton Miller Back?

Kolton Miller | Craig Harris SI

At 2-11, there is no reason in my opinion worthy of the Las Vegas Raiders bringing back Kolton Miller to play after recovering from an injured ankle.

There is no clear indication yet that he will play. But he returned to practice, and Coach Pete Carroll discussed it on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Yes, he's getting close. He'll do some stuff today with us for the first time."

Miller was limited I practice on Wednesday and Thursday, per the team.

Make sure to get all of your Raiders stories immediately when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW .