Why the Raiders' Defense Has a Golden Oppurtunity
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been the primary bright spot of the team this season.
The Raiders will face off against Brian Schottenheimer, a coach Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll is familiar with. Carroll and Schottenheimer have coached on the same coaching staff previously.
Carroll's Experience and Familiarity
"Well, he was an offensive coordinator for us, and he's been a great coach, a great family background. His dad is one of the guys that I have the most respect for, for the way he styled his coaching and all of that. Brian [Schottenheimer] has his own way, what's really, I think, his stamp on this team, and right now is the offense," Carroll said.
“They're really functioning at a high level. They're ranked highly in almost every one of the critical categories -- points, yards, all kinds of stuff. And I know that that's where his mark is, and they made an effort this past week to go get Quinnen [Williams] and to make a statement that they're trying to make sure and help the defense.
“And that's a franchise at work. They're trying to figure it out. But I think that's really what he owns. He's an offensive guy from the start. I think it sounds like everything's working out, and they're trying to figure it out just like everybody else is. And so, I wish him the best."
Although the Raiders are coming off of arguably their best defensive performance of the season, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted where the unit could improve moving forward.
Still, Las Vegas' defense held a Denver Broncos offense that averaged nearly 30 points a game heading into Week 11 to only 10 points. Las Vegas' defense performed admirably agains the Broncos, despite the fact that the Raiders' offense gave them little support.
This has been par for the course this season and during most of Graham's time as the Raiders Defensive Coordinator. Las Vegas losing after such an impressive defensive performance was difficult to watch.
"Myself. Start with me first, I got to do a better job finishing. But I was really happy on a short week. The guys, their effort, how they played, executing what we asked them to do, gave Denver some different looks, stuff that we asked them to get done in the short week, the attention to detail throughout the week,” Graham said.
“Again, Sunday, want the wins than losses, and that's the most important thing. I’m real proud of the process in terms of how those guys went through the week. And they saw some success out there on the field. We just got to win. That's what we got to do. We got to do whatever it takes to win. So, that's where we're at."
