Why Raiders' Dylan Parham Has Free Agent Value

The Las Vegas Raiders want to get better this offseason. They have to show they are willing to do the right things to give this franchise the best roster possible.

That all starts with general manager John Spytek. Spytek will be in charge of bringing in the right players to this franchise and making sure they fit the next head coach and what the Raiders are looking to do, not only next season but for years to follow. The Raiders are looking to improve in many areas and have a lot of holes.

Spytek will also need to think about what player he wants to bring back this offseason. The Raiders have their own free agents and some are going to have a market.

It is going to be up to Spytek and the Raiders to see if they want to go after their free agents or let them go to another team. Losing key free agents has hurt this team over the last few seasons, and that is something they cannot afford to do this offseason again.

A key free agent for the Raiders is offensive lineman Dylan Parham. Parham has been a starter for the Raiders since they drafted him. Parham has been a solid offensive lineman his whole career so far. He did have his struggles last season, but that was the command thing with the Raiders offensive line all last season. Parham came on late last season and looked like he was himself. And now he is going to see if the Raiders want him back, or he is going to find a different team next season.

Pro Football Focus recently included Parham in their list of top-100 free agents, displaying his value.

93. G Dylan Parham

Snaps: 2,767 | PFF grade: 67.8

"A four-year starter with the Raiders, Parham might not be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but he's a capable starter on the offensive line. He's still only 26, so there is some upside. At worst, he's a solid floor player who would improve a weak link on multiple offensive lines around the league."

Even if the Raiders do not view Parham as a starter anymore, he brings a lot of starts to any team. The Raiders could use that next season. Parham is a play you could plug and play. Parham would give any team a good sense of what they are getting with him. He is going to have a good market, and the Raiders are going to have to think about bringing him back this offseason.

