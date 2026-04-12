Why the Entire NFL Would Benefit From a Raiders Resurgence

The Raiders have a rich history in the National Football League. Across the globe, the Raiders are known. In the States, they are the most iconic franchises in all of sports. Everywhere you go, you can find a Raider fan; they are all over the place.

The Raiders are special; the thing that has hurt their image is all the unsuccessful seasons that they have had over the last few decades. The Raiders have not had much success, and that is something that they are looking to change.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

When it comes to their fan base, Raider Nation is the best out of all the teams. Even when things are not going their way, the Nation shows up and sticks with the Raiders.

They are the only fanbase that the players know is a part of the team. They have a special relationship with the organization, and they know it. It has not been pretty, but they will also be there and rooting on the Silver and Black as if they are winning every single game.

Jan 22, 1984; Tampa, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis prior to the start of Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Redskins at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

Raiders Need to be Good to Get More National Attention

When it comes to the Raiders and the NFL, they have had their difficulties over the decades and years. But the NFL needs the Raiders. And one thing you always hear is that the National Football League is always better when the Raiders are good. That is because when you have the most iconic franchises in the NFL, and they are playing good football and winning games, there is a different feeling around the league. The fans are happy, and the Raiders have the people talking.

"The NFL is better when the Raiders are good," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "The NFL is more compelling when the Raiders are that presence."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction starting next year. This offseason, they have made the right moves, and now they are going to have to execute on the field and show that the Raiders are better than what he has seen over the last few decades. Now that they are in Las Vegas, the fan base has not been there for most of the seasons since the 2020 move. The Raiders could change that by showing their fan base they are ready to win more games.

When other teams face the Raiders, they want to see a good game, and when they are good, that is better for the NFL as well. Raiders are a draw no matter what, now that they are better than will get more eyes on them and put them in more of the National spotlight for the right reasons.