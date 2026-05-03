Why Every Step of Raiders' Plan for Fernando Mendoza Matters

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office has made move after move this offseason, adding talent at various levels on both sides of the ball. Many of the roster moves they made tie into other moves, showing just how thoroughly Las Vegas' front office has identified its problems.

Those moves also show that the Raiders' front office is determined to fix those issues, no matter how minute they may seem. Maybe more importantly, the moves Las Vegas has made this offseason confirm that the front office has left no stone unturned in its search for ways to improve.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Front Office's Attention

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders do not just want to improve. They want to improve and sustain that improvement for years to come, which is why rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will start the season behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Las Vegas is more concerned about the future than it is about right now.

Las Vegas' haul in free agency and the draft is proof of just how detailed their front office has been this offseason. There are a few areas of their plan to rebuild that they were likely more detailed on than the addition and development of Mendoza, as he is arguably the most significant piece of the puzzle.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Plan

Mendoza has had a playbook for weeks. Although based on reports and Mendoza's words, it is debatable just what was all given to him ahead of time, but even the fact that he has been working on learning a new system is confirmation of how detailed the Raiders have been this offseason.

The rookie quarterback was able to finally take the field as a professional during the Raiders' rookie minicamp. Mendoza and his fellow rookies officially began life as professional football players. The importance of the moment could not be overstated, as Mendoza's arrival was long-awaited.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Rookie minicamp was the next step in Mendoza's development process, which has clearly been decided upon by those far above him. However, all Mendoza has to do is do his part, which, for now, is learning the playbook and how things are done at the professional level.

The Raiders' front office has figured out a plan for Mendoza down to the smallest detail. His only job is to develop as best he can until it is his time to take the field. Every part of that plan is critical, even the rookie minicamp. Mendoza shed light on where he is in that process after camp.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I think it always excites me to learn because that means there's room for growth. When the coaches say, 'Hey, you have a lot to learn. You have a lot of room to grow,' it shows that your best football is ahead of you, whether it's any of the rookies, I believe we all have a lot of room to grow, including me,” Mendoza said after rookie minicamp.

“So, to hear that from the coaches, means that they see potential. Our potential is nothing unless you improve every single day and control the controllables. So, looking forward to growing and being back on the bottom of the totem pole and working my way up and earning the respect of my teammates and becoming the best player I can become to best serve them."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

All eyes were on Mendoza during the rookie minicamp, and that will only continue to be the case until he is solidified as the starting quarterback. However, until then, everyone just needs to keep doing what they are doing. The front office should keep moving the way they have been.

Mendoza should continue to be everything he has been up to this point, including being a student of the game on and off the field. The rest will come in time. It is all a part of the plan.