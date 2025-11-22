How the Raiders Will Have to Prepare For the Browns
The irony of the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Cleveland Browns could not be thicker. Shedeur Sanders was once heavily connected to the Raiders early in the offseason. Las Vegas' decision to go in a different direction will come under scruitiny with a loss to the Browns on Sunday.
Raiders' Major Concerns
The Raiders' decision to pass on Sanders should not be blown out of porprotion, as every team, including the Browns, passed on him multiple times. Still, it will be hard to overlook the Raiders' decision to do so, should Sanders and the Browns leave Allegiant Stadium with a win on Sunday.
Sanders' first start of his career will have many eyes on it, but the Raiders must win the game. They simply cannot afford to drop their fifth consecutive game and do so against a player they did not want. Las Vegas would be in a full blown freefall with a loss to the Browns.
Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted what makes Sanders a threat on every play. Las Vegas' defense will have to adjust to what Sanders does on gameday, as they do not have much of an idea of what to expect, aside from what Sanders showed in the preseason and college.
Carroll noted that the Raiders met with Sanders during the draft process to see if he would be a fit. Carroll explained how Las Vegas got the chance to learn more about Sanders as an individual, as well as a player, before eventually drafting Ashton Jeanty and others over Sanders.
"That's a good question because we visited with him, and I talked to him a little extra and was just trying to understand where he's coming from, realizing that he'd been under enormous pressure growing up and all that just naturally with the pops that he had and all that,” Carroll said.
“And I was just curious how he's handled it and dealt with it. He's got a really good outlook on the world and how he deals with all of the stressors and all of the things that comes his way. I really liked him. He's a piano player, well-versed, and I was impressed with the kid."
The Raiders' concern go far beyond Sanders, as Myles Garrett is set to potentially have a big day against a questionable Raiders' offensive line. Carroll noted the challenges Garrett presents to Las Vegas' offense.
"Oh, man. He's really perfectly suited with his quickness and explosiveness, is really a natural athlete, so he takes advantage of all his body positions, and there's no weakness in any of his game at all and his effort is really good too,” Carroll said.
“Sometimes guys don't finish all time. He's blasting all over the field. He had three, four sacks last week chasing from the backside, not just in the pocket type of stuff, but just all over the field. So, he's a fantastic talent."
