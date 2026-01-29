Why the Raiders' HC Search May Finally Be Nearing Its End

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to once again interview the coach many believe they truly want to lead the way moving forward.

Raiders Narrow it Down

The Raiders have had a number of interviews with several well-respected coaches around the National Football League. It appears they are close to a decision.

League insider Jeremy Fowler noted that after a prolonged process for everyone involved, Kubiak is set to interview with the Raiders again this weekend. It is widely expected that he will be offered the position. It would explain the length of the coaching search.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders plan to interview Seattle OC Klint Kubiak over the weekend and then make a decision on their head coach, per sources. As one candidate predicted, “it’s probably (Kubiak’s) job to lose,"" Fowler said.

As Las Vegas prepares to hire its fourth head coach in four years, Kubiak will lead a Raiders team that is primed for a productive offseason. He will have a blank slate to work with, and a front office eager to improve its roster. Kubiak has everything to gain and little to lose by accepting the position.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars flip it,” Spytek said.

“I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It looks as if the Raiders will soon be led by Kubiak, who has earned the opportunity. Kubiak's experience and performance, most recently in the conference championship, warrant him taking the next step in his progression. Kubiak's jump from offensive coordinator to head coach makes sense.

"Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now," Spytek said.

Oct 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels checks his play sheet on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“I think we have a great opportunity to build this franchise the right way now. We never want to be in the spot again. I never thought I would be in the spot, but we got to be real with where we're at. We have to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and our focus and our vision is on everything going forward now.”

