Why the Raiders Hope Next HC Hire Erases Previous Memories

The Las Vegas Raiders know a thing or two about hiring a head coach.

Raiders' Yearly Search

The Raiders are set to soon hire their fourth head coach in as many seasons. Former head coach Antonio Pierce was sandwiched between the Raiders' hiring of Josh McDaniels and Pete Carroll. All three hires failed miserably. Each coach played a role in the hole the Raiders find themselves in.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently ranked each new head coaching hire made around the National Football League since the 2021 season. He ranked the Raiders' hiring of Pierce as the 30th-best. There have been 37 hires in that time frame. Pierce was the Raiders' highest-rated coach.

"Promoted to the interim head coach role in the middle of the 2023 season, Pierce was able to restore some element of swagger in the Las Vegas locker room and delivered a surprising run of victories, including a 63-21 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers and a 20-14 victory over the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs," Barnwell said.

"That was enough to earn the former Giants linebacker the full-time role, but Pierce's game management wasn't up to modern NFL standards. And with Patrick Graham running the defense, Pierce wasn't really bringing much to the table.

Considering the poor roster Pierce inherited and the lack of quality resources given to him at offensive coordinator and quarterback, he did about the best job he realistically could have. Carroll's 3-14 season was undeniably worse than Pierce's, and Carroll was given plenty more to work with.

While there is plenty of blame to go around, Raiders General Manager John Spytek is focused on finding the right head coach for Las Vegas . They hope to find a coach who can last more than one season. After how things have gone with the past few hires, it is fair to be skeptical at the moment.

Spytek recently explained the front office's outlook moving forward this season, as they look to put an end to their yearly search for a new head coach.

“It's about team before self. It's about discipline. It's about accountability. It's about work ethic. Winning is fun, but it comes at a price, and it is required every day, otherwise this league is far too competitive,” Spytek said.

"You can feel like you're close, but if you're off by a couple different things, you can end up at three and 14, and we've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day.

“I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership. I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement.”

