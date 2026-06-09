Why Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce a Huge Key

For the Las Vegas Raiders defense, it is about who is going to come along with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. For years, the Silver and Black have been waiting for someone else to join the party in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and making an impact on the defense. It has been missing for some time, and that needs to be an emphasis going into the new season. The closest player we have seen to being that next force has been defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

A few years back, Koonce had a breakout season, and he was looking like he was coming into his own. It was a great sign because it meant Crosby would have another player on the opposite side of him to get to the quarterback. Meaning that if the double team was coming towards Crosby, Koonce had the one-on-one opportunities that he would take advantage of. He was showing it, and that is why they were high on him going into the 2024 season.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Koonce Experienced Setbacks

Then, a few days before the start of the 2024 season, Koonce suffered a devastating injury. He tore his ACL. That was hard on him because it came days before he was supposed to take the field to start the season. That put him out for the whole 2024 campaign. Last season, he returned, but he did not look the same until the end. Now, Koonce is looking to make his impact felt once again. He will be the key to this defense in 2026.

“I think this year, for me, I'm not really focused on personal goals. I think that the main focus for me is just the team being competitive and trying to win games. I feel like if you focus on being competitive and winning games, everything else will fall into line," said Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Koonce on Mental Side of the Game

“I wouldn’t say tough. I think it's something that if you let yourself fall into it, it's like a deep hole.”

This will be an improved Raiders defense. That is a great thing for multiple players. They will be able to feed off each other's energy and get to build great chemistry in defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's defense. Koonce is going to play a huge role in that because he has been around Leonard and knows how he wants things done. Koonce is due for a major year.