Why Raiders' Maxx Crosby Is All-In on Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders' new regime has not given this franchise a building block in the 2025 NFL season. Coming into this season, the Raiders brought in head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

Fast forward, as we are close to the end of the 2025 season, it is looking like the Raiders could be on a full rebuild. That is what will be best for them going into next season. A fresh start. Now, for who is going to be here for that, we do not know yet.

The Raiders wanted to see what improvements these two made this season and what they could build on moving forward. Well, there has been little to no improvement all season long.

There are more questions than answers for the franchise than they had coming into the season. It is going to be another interesting offseason for this team. The offseason will start for this team after their last game in a few weeks. This could be making moves before then, but we will wait to see.

There is plenty of need for this team going into next season. The most important one on the field is the quarterback position. The Raiders have been without a quarterback who has shown promise for a few years. Now it is the time to go out and draft one in the 2026 NFL Draft. If you are going to go into a rebuild, you need to do that with the quarterback in mind. The Raiders could be in a position to have their choice in next year's draft.

The Raiders have one of the worst records in the NFL this season, and if they lose their next two games, they will have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. That will set them up to pick the No. 1 quarterback on the board in Fernando Mendoza out of the University of Indiana. He could be the next franchise quarterback for the Raiders.

Crosby on Fernando Mendoza

"He [Mendoza] is talented. He is a big quarterback. He could make all the big throws," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby about Fernando Mendoza on his podcast. "An underrated athlete. So big shout out to him. And his speeches are all time."

Crosby and Mendoza could be teammates next season. That is something that will be huge for this franchise if they could finally land a top quarterback in the draft and start the process of developing him.

