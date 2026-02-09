Raiders News: Kubiak Hiring Timeline, Crosby Updates & Mendoza Latest

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are set to hire as their next head coach the Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, Klint Kubiak.

Thank you, Captain Obvious.

While that is the worst-kept secret in the National Football League, there are plenty of questions about the new coach.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on the field before playing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Question?

The first is the timeline for when it will be official and when his introductory press conference could take place.

What about his staff? What will that look like? for a Klint Kubiak regime

All of those are legitimate questions and ones we hope to answer in today’s podcast, but we know that those aren’t the only questions surrounding the storied franchise.

Maxx Crosby

Who controls the real power over the future of Maxx Crosby in the desert with the Raiders?

Can you lay the responsibility for the intrigue around Crosby and his future at the feet of Mark Davis?

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, OnSI

All of those are equally legitimate questions that we hope to answer in today’s podcast, but we all know that those still aren’t the only questions surrounding this franchise that often finds itself surrounded by questions.

Fernando Mendoza and the NFL Draft

There is zero palace intrigue around Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders in the upcoming NFL Draft, but if a trade were to happen, what would it have to look like for the Silver and Black to move off of the player they seemingly are enamored with?

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) an D'Angelo Ponds (5) kiss the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What are the things that make Mendoza worthy of the respect and praise, when he has never played a down in the National Football League?

Get the answers to all of these questions and more in today’s Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

Watch the Podcast Below

One Answer

While the Raiders are a team full of questions, they do have some answers. Ashton Jeanty, their emerging star running back, is one of those answers.

GM John Spytek knows, however, that he has to help the Boise State Broncos progress into their full potential, and he discussed it.

Pete Carroll, Ashton Jeanty, John Spytek Las Vegas Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris On SI

"I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him too. His success -- I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this NFL MOCK Draft.