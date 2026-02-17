Why the Raiders, Crosby Situation Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Maxx Crosby has made it clear that if you are not hearing it from him, do not believe what is being said about Crosby wanting a trade from the Raiders. Crosby has made it clear as well that he wants to win with the Raiders, and that is where he wants to play football.

We know that Crosby has been in the Raiders building, rehabbing from the knee surgery that he had earlier this offseason. Crosby spends most of his day in the Raiders' facilities as he is getting ready for the 2026 season.

Ever since the offseason started, the trade rumors have been the top headline around the NFL, and that is something you have been hearing about when people around the league have been talking about the Raiders.

This is a topic that is going to stay all offseason long and it is going to lead into next season, as we have seen over the last few seasons, because all of the Raiders struggle. Crosby will continue to do his thing and be the best player he can be.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Insider on Maxx Crosby

"There is reason to bother," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "This is definitely not nothing, I just do not know what it is yet. The reason is there will be plenty of times when you see smoke around a player, and you get to like March 10th, 11th, 12th, and then he learn why this player gets traded. I do not know if that is going to be the case with Maxx Crosby . This is as complicated a situation as I can remember. I will go through the reason why."

"The way the season ended, yes, that affected him. He wanted to play ... And he was upset that he did not get to finish on the field with his teammates ... Then he had surgery, and it is not a trim, it is a repair ... Meniscus repair. And that is usually months. I do not think he will get cleared to get traded in March anyway, unless somebody wants to take a leap of faith. So you are looking more at the draft, or around August, on a possible trade."

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

"It is very, very complicated as far as this goes ... I really think he wants to be part of something that is meaningful and headed in the right direction to play good football in December and January.

